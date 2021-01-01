Menu

Andre BALLANDRAS

IRIGNY

IS VIP Support - Onsite IT Support technician
ITIL Foundation Certified in IT Service Management
Asset and stock manager

  • JTEKT - Asset and Stock Manager Analyst

    IRIGNY 2016 - maintenant

  • bioMérieux - IS VIP Support at Biomerieux

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2016 - 2016 IS VIP Support

  • IFPen - Lyon - Support Technicien informatique. DSI

    2016 - 2016

  • BioMérieux - Global Asset and Stock Manager

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2011 - 2016 Asset In load
    - purchases of computer material France and World (42 countries)
    - Management of the assets France and World (42 countries)
    - Management stock computer material
    - Management of mobile telephony (contract and material)

  • Modis France - Technicien Support Informatique

    Puteaux 2011 - maintenant

  • Nestlé - Chargé de Mission en Amélioration Continue

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2010 - 2011 - Élaboration des projets d’amélioration continue dans le cadre du programme lean manufacturing (5S,TPM, SMED)
    - Mise en place des plans d’actions afin d’améliorer les départements production logistique (documentaire, organisationnel, compétences, etc)
    - Création et mise à jour des indicateurs permettant un suivi des performances des nouveaux processus
    - Réalisation ou mise à jour de la documentation associée aux modifications des processus
    - Formation du personnel et collaborateurs aux outils d’amélioration de la performance de la méthode lean

