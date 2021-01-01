Andre BALLANDRAS

IS VIP Support - Onsite IT Support technician
ITIL Foundation Certified in IT Service Management
Asset and stock manager
Entreprises
JTEKT
- Asset and Stock Manager Analyst
IRIGNY2016 - maintenant
bioMérieux
- IS VIP Support at Biomerieux
MARCY-L'ETOILE2016 - 2016IS VIP Support
IFPen - Lyon
- Support Technicien informatique. DSI
2016 - 2016
BioMérieux
- Global Asset and Stock Manager
MARCY-L'ETOILE2011 - 2016Asset In load
- purchases of computer material France and World (42 countries)
- Management of the assets France and World (42 countries)
- Management stock computer material
- Management of mobile telephony (contract and material)
Modis France
- Technicien Support Informatique
Puteaux2011 - maintenant
Nestlé
- Chargé de Mission en Amélioration Continue
Marne La Vallée Cedex 22010 - 2011- Élaboration des projets d’amélioration continue dans le cadre du programme lean manufacturing (5S,TPM, SMED)
- Mise en place des plans d’actions afin d’améliorer les départements production logistique (documentaire, organisationnel, compétences, etc)
- Création et mise à jour des indicateurs permettant un suivi des performances des nouveaux processus
- Réalisation ou mise à jour de la documentation associée aux modifications des processus
- Formation du personnel et collaborateurs aux outils d’amélioration de la performance de la méthode lean