Andréa MULLER

Marketers face today new challenges and opportunities: digital provides a wide and new range of information about consumers’ behaviors and needs. Digital is then increasing consumer knowledge, through what we call “big and open data”.



In this context, Consumer Research seems to become obsolete. Why would we need to conduct surveys if we already access to a vast, relevant and reliable amount of information about consumers?



Here is the reason: big data focus on what consumers DO, not in what they WANT. Consumers are not anymore spectators, they are consum’actors. They want to give their points of view about new products and services. They want to influence innovation.



It’s the reason why I believe that giving them the opportunity to express their opinions and their expectations is as important as collecting information about their behaviors. Especially for innovation…



As Google says: “Focus on the user and all else will follow”. As a Consultant in Open Innovation & Customer Experience, my mission is precisely to be the “voice of the user”, to collect and analyze their feedbacks about new concepts, services and products.



Specialized in digital and technologic innovations, I provide products managers and engineers insights and recommendations at all stages of their project: from the evaluation of their concept (concept tests) to the assessment of their service or product (experiments post-tests and satisfaction studies), as well as an analysis of their market opportunities (exploratory surveys, segmentations).



Mes compétences :

Veille stratégique

Études quantitatives

Recherche documentaire

Études qualitatives

Synthèse d'études

Analyse statistique

Veille technologique

Intelligence économique

Analyse sectorielle

Études marketing

Gestion de la relation client

Gestion de projet

Analyse stratégique