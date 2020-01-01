Andréa MULLER

Menu

Marketers face today new challenges and opportunities: digital provides a wide and new range of information about consumers’ behaviors and needs. Digital is then increasing consumer knowledge, through what we call “big and open data”.

In this context, Consumer Research seems to become obsolete. Why would we need to conduct surveys if we already access to a vast, relevant and reliable amount of information about consumers?

Here is the reason: big data focus on what consumers DO, not in what they WANT. Consumers are not anymore spectators, they are consum’actors. They want to give their points of view about new products and services. They want to influence innovation.

It’s the reason why I believe that giving them the opportunity to express their opinions and their expectations is as important as collecting information about their behaviors. Especially for innovation…

As Google says: “Focus on the user and all else will follow”. As a Consultant in Open Innovation & Customer Experience, my mission is precisely to be the “voice of the user”, to collect and analyze their feedbacks about new concepts, services and products.

Specialized in digital and technologic innovations, I provide products managers and engineers insights and recommendations at all stages of their project: from the evaluation of their concept (concept tests) to the assessment of their service or product (experiments post-tests and satisfaction studies), as well as an analysis of their market opportunities (exploratory surveys, segmentations).

Mes compétences :
Veille stratégique
Études quantitatives
Recherche documentaire
Études qualitatives
Synthèse d'études
Analyse statistique
Veille technologique
Intelligence économique
Analyse sectorielle
Études marketing
Gestion de la relation client
Gestion de projet
Analyse stratégique

Entreprises

  • Sia Partners - Telecom, Innovation & Media Consultant

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Orange Labs / Keyrium - Open Innovation & Customer Experience Consultant

    2012 - 2015 Within the lab’Orange, the open innovation plateform of Orange Labs.

    Key responsibilities :
    - Ad hoc market research designing, implementation & management : client briefing, questionnaire design, online programming, fieldwork monitoring, data collection & processing, statistical analysis, results reporting, recommendations & oral presentation (in french & english).
    - Project management & client day-to-day relation : planning, methodology and deliveries proposal.
    - Online community & Back Office management : project online implementation, mailing, forum animation.

    Key achievements :
    - Identify market opportunities for digital and technologic new services/ products by analyzing consumers behaviors, needs & expectations (exploratory surveys, U&A, segmentation).
    - Asset the market potential of services/ products concepts by evaluating their attractiveness (concept tests).
    - Optimize the User Experience on digital and technologic services/ products by evaluating users satisfaction and identifying improvements (experiment studies, post-launch, satisfaction studies).

  • Yahoo! - Market Research Analyst

    PARIS 2009 - 2010 Within the Research & Insights department of Yahoo! EMEA and the sales team of Yahoo! France.

    Key responsibilities :
    - Advertising post-tests designing with the Research Manager : questionnaire design, online fieldwork supervising, data processing, statistical analysis & results reporting.
    - Online audience reporting & analysis (ComScore, Nielsen NetRatings).
    - Ad hoc European studies coordination with the Yahoo! EMEA team for the French market : questionnaire translation, fieldwork supervising, results reporting & translation.
    - Third party research analysis and summarization, conferences and meetings focused on online advertising efficiency & measurement (IAB, Millward Brown, etc).
    - Suppliers supervision and liaison (Mediametrie, fieldwork agencies).

    Key achievements :
    - Provide Yahoo! France key clients an evaluation of their ad effectiveness and their brand image.
    - Support Yahoo! France sales team with insights about Yahoo! audience and online advertising efficiency.
    - Understand and analyze consumers behaviors differences between EMEA markets.

  • CREDOC - Socioeconomic Researcher

    2008 - 2009 Within the Economic department of this French socioeconomic research agency.

    Key responsibilities :
    - Industry sectors trends analysis, performances, markets and strategies : economic analysis of third party data and information (public and journalistic sources).
    - Ad hoc socioeconomic research designing studies with the Research Manager : questionnaire design, interviewer briefing, statistical analysis (SAS) & results reporting.

    Key achievements :
    - Deliver strategic analysis of the French retail market & identify new trends on this market (e-grocery, etc).
    - Build & lead a new census methodology to identify & qualify e-grocery companies for the Research Book n° 262 « The online sale of food products: an overview in 2009 ».

  • Gaultier & Associés - Qualitative Research Analyst - Internship

    2008 - 2008 - Interview guide design, data collection, sociological analysis of the results (semi structured interviews)
    - Summaries and presentations drafting
    - Semi structured interviews and focus group leading

Formations

