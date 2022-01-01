Andrew MASSY

Mes compétences :
Pétrochimie
Offshoring
Management
Maintenance
Ingénierie
Gestion de projet
Energie
AutoCAD
Risques industriels
Entreprises
Venator Corp
- Engineering & Maintenance Manager
2017 - maintenant
Huntsman
- Site Transformation Leader
The Woodlands2016 - 2017
Huntsman
- Group Asset Engineer
The Woodlands2015 - 2016Mise en place, pour la division Pigments and Additives, de la Stratégie de gestion intégrée des Installations industrielles sur ses sites de production (à l'International).
Huntsman
- Responsable Maintenance
The Woodlands2014 - 2015Sur le site de production de pigments de Calais:
Gestion de la maintenance (opex), des investissements (Capex) des unités de production suivantes:
- Acide Sulfurique,
- Unité de traitement des effluents,
- Unité de revalorisation de sels (MgO)
- Usine d'engrais (MgSO4)
Management d'une équipe technique (coordinateur et chargés d'affaires), de sous traitants (~200 sous traitants constamment sur site)
Gestion des arrêts techniques, de la veille technologique...
Huntsman
- Responsable Bureau d'études
The Woodlands2012 - 2014Gestion de projets lié à la maintenance du site et aux travaux neufs (demande d'investissements, gestion de budgets, études de solutions techniques, suivis des travaux, veille technologique...)
Budget annuel: 7 à 8m€
Schlumberger
- Field Engineer
Paris2012 - 2012
Schlumberger
- Junior Field Engineer (Tech & Field Program)
Paris2011 - 2012Location : Macae, Brazil
Segment: Testing - Surface Well Test & Testing Data Acquisition
Job : I organize, supervise and carry on tests on offshore wells (oil & gas) with a team of engineers, technicians and operators to determine key characteristics of reservoir to be able to predict, design or improve a production.
Georgia Tech
- Grader
2010 - 2010For Rotor-dynamics and Structural vibrations graduate classes:
- Provide explanations to students on Homeworks and class materials.
- Grade Homeworks and exams.
Bombardier Transport
- Stagiaire Ingénieur Méthode
Crespin2010 - 2010I was in charge of validating / finalizing the industrial process (VPI) on Mi09 production line.
- Improve production time
- Reduce non-quality
- Arrange tasks to improve the process (GANTT, OTT)
- Determine the need for new tools
- Analyse working conditions
- Define operators schedule
The main challenge was to do transverse management in order to solve problems which were related to design department, tools dpt., quality dpt., methods dpt., production dpt.... All these entities had to be coordinated in order to work in the same direction.
I was able to use a lot of tools coming from lean management, I have learned a lot on the relations between departments working for a same project and also increased my understanding on some business key points.
Anacours
- Professeur
Paris2008 - 2010Cours de mathématiques/physiques/anglais à particuliers et en tutorat Arts & Métiers (2008-2009)