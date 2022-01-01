Menu

Andrew MASSY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Pétrochimie
Offshoring
Management
Maintenance
Ingénierie
Gestion de projet
Energie
AutoCAD
Risques industriels

Entreprises

  • Venator Corp - Engineering & Maintenance Manager

    2017 - maintenant

  • Huntsman - Site Transformation Leader

    The Woodlands 2016 - 2017

  • Huntsman - Group Asset Engineer

    The Woodlands 2015 - 2016 Mise en place, pour la division Pigments and Additives, de la Stratégie de gestion intégrée des Installations industrielles sur ses sites de production (à l'International).

  • Huntsman - Responsable Maintenance

    The Woodlands 2014 - 2015 Sur le site de production de pigments de Calais:
    Gestion de la maintenance (opex), des investissements (Capex) des unités de production suivantes:
    - Acide Sulfurique,
    - Unité de traitement des effluents,
    - Unité de revalorisation de sels (MgO)
    - Usine d'engrais (MgSO4)

    Management d'une équipe technique (coordinateur et chargés d'affaires), de sous traitants (~200 sous traitants constamment sur site)
    Gestion des arrêts techniques, de la veille technologique...

  • Huntsman - Responsable Bureau d'études

    The Woodlands 2012 - 2014 Gestion de projets lié à la maintenance du site et aux travaux neufs (demande d'investissements, gestion de budgets, études de solutions techniques, suivis des travaux, veille technologique...)
    Budget annuel: 7 à 8m€

  • Schlumberger - Field Engineer

    Paris 2012 - 2012

  • Schlumberger - Junior Field Engineer (Tech & Field Program)

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Location : Macae, Brazil
    Segment: Testing - Surface Well Test & Testing Data Acquisition
    Job : I organize, supervise and carry on tests on offshore wells (oil & gas) with a team of engineers, technicians and operators to determine key characteristics of reservoir to be able to predict, design or improve a production.

  • Georgia Tech - Grader

    2010 - 2010 For Rotor-dynamics and Structural vibrations graduate classes:
    - Provide explanations to students on Homeworks and class materials.
    - Grade Homeworks and exams.

  • Bombardier Transport - Stagiaire Ingénieur Méthode

    Crespin 2010 - 2010 I was in charge of validating / finalizing the industrial process (VPI) on Mi09 production line.
    - Improve production time
    - Reduce non-quality
    - Arrange tasks to improve the process (GANTT, OTT)
    - Determine the need for new tools
    - Analyse working conditions
    - Define operators schedule

    The main challenge was to do transverse management in order to solve problems which were related to design department, tools dpt., quality dpt., methods dpt., production dpt.... All these entities had to be coordinated in order to work in the same direction.
    I was able to use a lot of tools coming from lean management, I have learned a lot on the relations between departments working for a same project and also increased my understanding on some business key points.

  • Anacours - Professeur

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Cours de mathématiques/physiques/anglais à particuliers et en tutorat Arts & Métiers (2008-2009)

Formations

