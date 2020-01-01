Menu

Ange Cynthia N'DRI

DAKAR

En résumé

Entreprises

  • PAMECAS - Stagiaire

    2013 - maintenant reforme budgetaire

Formations

  • Centre Africain D'Etudes Supérieures En Gestion (CESAG) (Dakar)

    Dakar 2013 - 2013 Master 2

  • Centre Africain D'Etudes Supérieures En Gestion (CESAG) (Dakar)

    Dakar 2011 - 2013 MASTER 2

  • CESAG LPTCF (Dakar)

    Dakar 2010 - 2011 Licence

