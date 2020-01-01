Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Angeline DESSEIGNE
Ajouter
Angeline DESSEIGNE
LA MOTTE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Www.angeline-desseigne.18sexy.xyz
Entreprises
5 à sec ch
- Employée pressing
2017 - maintenant
Kunz pressing
- Employée
2016 - maintenant
Moi-Même
- Assistante maternelle
2014 - 2015
Aalp'cfo
- Intervenante, chef de secteur
2012 - 2013
Tupperware
- Monitrice Tupperware
Rueil-Malmaison
2011 - 2015
Formations
Concession
Valence
2011 - 2012
Stages Formation force de vente
Jean Lurçat LP JEAN LURCAT (Lyon)
Lyon
1999 - 2001
BAC Secrétariat
Lycée Professionnel Fernand Forest
Saint Priest
1997 - 1999
BEP Secrétariat
Réseau
Angéline DESSEIGNE
Catherine OUVRARD
Louis JEANS
Pauline FOUARD
Philippe THOMAZO