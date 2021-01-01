Menu

Anne Charlotte VALORGE

New Brunswick

En résumé

Spécialiste en marketing stratégique & innovation produit

Mes compétences :
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Johnson & Johnson - Chef de groupe marketing strategique le petit marseillais

    New Brunswick 2016 - maintenant

  • Johnson & Johnson - Chef de Produit Senior Le Petit Marseillais

    New Brunswick 2013 - 2016

  • Laboratoires Urgo - Responsable du marketing international

    Chenôve 2012 - 2013 Création & management de l'équipe marketing internationale

  • Groupe SEB - Chef de Produit International

    Vernon 2007 - 2012 Chef de Produit International Barbecue, Plancha et Produits conviviaux

    Marketing stratégique

  • Groupe SEB USA - Chef de produit junior

    Vernon 2006 - 2007 Marketing stratégique et opérationnel.

  • Unilever France - Assistante chef de produit

    Rueil-Malmaison 2004 - 2005 Marketing opérationnel des marques Fruit d’Or et pro-activ.

Formations

  • Ecole De Management De Lyon (Ecully)

    Ecully 2002 - 2006

