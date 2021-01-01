Retail
Anne Charlotte VALORGE
Anne Charlotte VALORGE
New Brunswick
En résumé
Spécialiste en marketing stratégique & innovation produit
Marketing
Johnson & Johnson
- Chef de groupe marketing strategique le petit marseillais
New Brunswick
2016 - maintenant
Johnson & Johnson
- Chef de Produit Senior Le Petit Marseillais
New Brunswick
2013 - 2016
Laboratoires Urgo
- Responsable du marketing international
Chenôve
2012 - 2013
Création & management de l'équipe marketing internationale
Groupe SEB
- Chef de Produit International
Vernon
2007 - 2012
Chef de Produit International Barbecue, Plancha et Produits conviviaux
Marketing stratégique
Groupe SEB USA
- Chef de produit junior
Vernon
2006 - 2007
Marketing stratégique et opérationnel.
Unilever France
- Assistante chef de produit
Rueil-Malmaison
2004 - 2005
Marketing opérationnel des marques Fruit d’Or et pro-activ.
Ecole De Management De Lyon (Ecully)
Ecully
2002 - 2006
Christine VITORIO
Christophe ELYN
Florence EDELMANN
Julie GOEUSSE
Julien SARA
Mathilde MARTIN RAVET
Mouna LIFA
Rodolphe LORDONNOIS
Sébastien TARIN
Sophie GIRARD - TREMOUILHE