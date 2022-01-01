Retail
Anne Emmanuelle FOURY
Anne Emmanuelle FOURY
PARIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de patrimoine
Entreprises
Sogecap société générale
- Ingénieur patrimonial
2014 - maintenant
Ingénieur patrimonial
Formations
Université Clermont 1 Auvergne (Clermont Ferrand)
Clermont Ferrand
1999 - 2005
Master 2 gestion de patrimoine
Réseau
Alexandre LENOIR
Andréa LUPIN
Anticourt SOPHIE
Cointe BENOIT
Dublet LAURENT
Guillaume FONTENEAU
Jérémy LESPAGNANDELLE
Pascale LIEGE
Ravi CAUSSY
Yohann RIO
