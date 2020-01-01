Menu

Anne FÉAU

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Valeo - Business Analyst

    Paris 2013 - 2015 Support Group Customer Director, coordinate Sales team to help them both to success in their daily challenges

    Customer meeting animation /Coordination role
     Manage, prepare and lead PSA Cost reduction process meetings (VA/VE) (day-to-day coordination between Customer/Valeo Sales/R&D teams)
     Prepare internal Meetings, Top management customer meeting, Customer dedicated events

    Data Crunching
     Build and improve tools to collect/share data and ensure exchanges efficiency between sales teams and customers.
     Deploy and monitor relevant KPIs synthesis to analyze Valeo performance with customers (Sales, Order Intake etc.)
     Manage Valeo Sales Database and production volumes forecast database for Europe, based on history and market trend

    Strategy/Analysis
     Prepare Commercial Customer Development Plan (internal strategic report) Build global picture of overall Valeo performance with the customer (Order Intake, Sales evolution, market shares, competitors, marketing innovation level)

  • PSA PEUGEOT CITROËN - Peugeot Citroën Retail (UK) - V.I.E Aftersales Executive

    2012 - 2013 Monitor Aftersales dealership manager’s network and activities to improve global performance.
     Define relevant KPIs to measure efficiency (tracking reports parts Sales, turnover Service Rate, Sales Mix, Service rate etc.)
     Dealership visits: analyze processes, commercial/marketing strategy, tools. Define specific corrective actions.

  • PSA PEUGEOT CITROËN -Peugeot Citroën Retail - Project Manager – French and international Dealership network development strategy

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2012 Build global implantation strategy plan in order to optimize cost and performance of dealership network.
     Analyze SWOT, costs, market, car fleet, economical situation of the region, asset constraints, profitability and pay-back
     Build business plan on global performance and market opportunities of implantation or relocation. “Go/No Go” approach

  • Sprint Junior-Entreprise - Sales force and Communication/Marketing strategy

    Evry 2008 - 2010  Business prospection, customer meeting, costing, contract drafting, recruitment, project management
     Build Marketing positioning and communication strategy : «communication label 2009 » reward, TBWA\Corporate sponsoring

