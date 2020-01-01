-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
Valeo
- Business Analyst
Paris
2013 - 2015
Support Group Customer Director, coordinate Sales team to help them both to success in their daily challenges
Customer meeting animation /Coordination role
Manage, prepare and lead PSA Cost reduction process meetings (VA/VE) (day-to-day coordination between Customer/Valeo Sales/R&D teams)
Prepare internal Meetings, Top management customer meeting, Customer dedicated events
Data Crunching
Build and improve tools to collect/share data and ensure exchanges efficiency between sales teams and customers.
Deploy and monitor relevant KPIs synthesis to analyze Valeo performance with customers (Sales, Order Intake etc.)
Manage Valeo Sales Database and production volumes forecast database for Europe, based on history and market trend
Strategy/Analysis
Prepare Commercial Customer Development Plan (internal strategic report) Build global picture of overall Valeo performance with the customer (Order Intake, Sales evolution, market shares, competitors, marketing innovation level)
-
PSA PEUGEOT CITROËN - Peugeot Citroën Retail (UK)
- V.I.E Aftersales Executive
2012 - 2013
Monitor Aftersales dealership manager’s network and activities to improve global performance.
Define relevant KPIs to measure efficiency (tracking reports parts Sales, turnover Service Rate, Sales Mix, Service rate etc.)
Dealership visits: analyze processes, commercial/marketing strategy, tools. Define specific corrective actions.
-
PSA PEUGEOT CITROËN -Peugeot Citroën Retail
- Project Manager – French and international Dealership network development strategy
Rueil Malmaison
2011 - 2012
Build global implantation strategy plan in order to optimize cost and performance of dealership network.
Analyze SWOT, costs, market, car fleet, economical situation of the region, asset constraints, profitability and pay-back
Build business plan on global performance and market opportunities of implantation or relocation. “Go/No Go” approach
-
Sprint Junior-Entreprise
- Sales force and Communication/Marketing strategy
Evry
2008 - 2010
Business prospection, customer meeting, costing, contract drafting, recruitment, project management
Build Marketing positioning and communication strategy : «communication label 2009 » reward, TBWA\Corporate sponsoring