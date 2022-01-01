Anne-Laure TEREYGEOL

After 10 years experience in B2B international tradeshow and media, I have a strong knowledge in the business event field.
My ability to be well organized and to work under pressure, have resulted in successful projects.
I have good communication skills and team spirit.
I speak French, English and Italian and I am now looking for new challenges.
QUALIFICATION SUMMARIES
Project Management:
- Initial Brief Taking with clients
-Proposal recommandation
-Managing project from end to end
-Liaising with external production agencies and suppliers
Sales & Marketing:
-Managing a portofoglio of clients 600K€
-Developping a portofoglio of clients (in France & Europe)
-Create marketing tools : website, commerciale brochures, e-mailing campaigns
Sales Development:
- Management & Training of the Sales Assitants
- Sales Reporting and Sales & Margin analysis
-Defining the Sales and Operations strategy with the Sales Forecast
Mes compétences :
International
Event