Anne-Laure TEREYGEOL

After 10 years experience in B2B international tradeshow and media, I have a strong knowledge in the business event field.



My ability to be well organized and to work under pressure, have resulted in successful projects.



I have good communication skills and team spirit.



I speak French, English and Italian and I am now looking for new challenges.





QUALIFICATION SUMMARIES



Project Management:

- Initial Brief Taking with clients

-Proposal recommandation

-Managing project from end to end

-Liaising with external production agencies and suppliers



Sales & Marketing:

-Managing a portofoglio of clients 600K€

-Developping a portofoglio of clients (in France & Europe)

-Create marketing tools : website, commerciale brochures, e-mailing campaigns



Sales Development:

- Management & Training of the Sales Assitants

- Sales Reporting and Sales & Margin analysis

-Defining the Sales and Operations strategy with the Sales Forecast



Mes compétences :

International

Event