Menu

Anne-Laure TEREYGEOL

Paris

En résumé

After 10 years experience in B2B international tradeshow and media, I have a strong knowledge in the business event field.

My ability to be well organized and to work under pressure, have resulted in successful projects.

I have good communication skills and team spirit.

I speak French, English and Italian and I am now looking for new challenges.


QUALIFICATION SUMMARIES

Project Management:
- Initial Brief Taking with clients
-Proposal recommandation
-Managing project from end to end
-Liaising with external production agencies and suppliers

Sales & Marketing:
-Managing a portofoglio of clients 600K€
-Developping a portofoglio of clients (in France & Europe)
-Create marketing tools : website, commerciale brochures, e-mailing campaigns

Sales Development:
- Management & Training of the Sales Assitants
- Sales Reporting and Sales & Margin analysis
-Defining the Sales and Operations strategy with the Sales Forecast

Mes compétences :
International
Event

Entreprises

  • Groupe Moniteur - Directrice de clientèle cross média

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • QUADRATTI DESIGN - SENIOR EVENT & SALES MANAGER

    2011 - 2015 (custom designed and build stands)
    www.quadrattidesign.com

    -Participate and develop the sales & marketing strategy along with the director
    -Manage stands' projects in France and Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany)
    -Train and manage 2 telesales
    -Develop the turnover of the company
    -Responsible for the margin of my own projects 

Formations

Réseau