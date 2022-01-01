Annie ANNIE (邓佳妮)

At the age of 22, he followed his mentor to Paris to study fashion design for 2 years. After working as a fashion designer for a year, I feel like my income is still low. So I borrowed about $200,000 from my parents to start the business. For the first time, my friends and I collected old clothes from the countryside, reprocessed them, and sold them to Guangdong. We have had great success. The three of us made at least $600,000 in two years. Later, as the competition intensified, the profit of cloth became lower and lower. Start a business again and open a clothing company in Guangdong. Our sales target is low-end consumers. In three years, we also made some money. As we have more and more funds, we also have more and more confidence.