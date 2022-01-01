Annie ANNIE (邓佳妮)

At the age of 22, he followed his mentor to Paris to study fashion design for 2 years. After working as a fashion designer for a year, I feel like my income is still low. So I borrowed about $200,000 from my parents to start the business. For the first time, my friends and I collected old clothes from the countryside, reprocessed them, and sold them to Guangdong. We have had great success. The three of us made at least $600,000 in two years. Later, as the competition intensified, the profit of cloth became lower and lower. Start a business again and open a clothing company in Guangdong. Our sales target is low-end consumers. In three years, we also made some money. As we have more and more funds, we also have more and more confidence.
Pas de formation renseignée
Pas de contact professionnel