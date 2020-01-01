Je suis ingénierie pétrolière de premier cycle à Institut Teknologi Bandung, Indonesie. Actuallement, je suis Junior Corrosion Engineer à PT. LAPI ITB. Outre mon travail, je avoir un grand interet sur la capture et le stockage du carbone.
Pour une communication professionel, c'est mon email: anthonykurniaj@gmail.com
Pour mon resultat de recherche et projet, tu peux voir à: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Anthony_Kurnia_Jaya
Pour mon resultat de ecriture: https://tonyswriting.medium.com/
Pas de contact professionnel