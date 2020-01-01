Menu

Anthony KURNIA (JAYA)

Bandung

En résumé

Je suis ingénierie pétrolière de premier cycle à Institut Teknologi Bandung, Indonesie. Actuallement, je suis Junior Corrosion Engineer à PT. LAPI ITB. Outre mon travail, je avoir un grand interet sur la capture et le stockage du carbone.

Pour une communication professionel, c'est mon email: anthonykurniaj@gmail.com
Pour mon resultat de recherche et projet, tu peux voir à: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Anthony_Kurnia_Jaya
Pour mon resultat de ecriture: https://tonyswriting.medium.com/

Entreprises

  • PT. LAPI ITB - Junior Corrosion Engineer

    Technique | Bandung 2020 - maintenant Aider un projet à déterminer le taux de corrosion et à concevoir et surveiller la Electrical Assisted Oil Recovery (EAOR) pour Kawengan Field Cepu sous PT. Pertamina EP EOR. Il s'agit d'un travail basé sur un projet affilié à PT. LAPI ITB.

  • RC Oppinet ITB - Production Support Engineer

    Technique | Bandung 2020 - 2020 Effectuer la programmation en langage Python pour adopter une nouvelle approche sur le logiciel de levage artificiel qui se concentre sur la conception de la Sucker Rod Pump (SRP). Le logiciel généré est utilisé pour le logiciel Pertaflow dans PT. Pertamina.

  • PT. Pertamina EP Asset 2 - Engineering and Planning Intern

    Technique | Prabumulih 2019 - 2019 Faire un stage d'un mois en tant que stagiaire en génie pétrolier avec un accent sur la fonction d'ingénierie et de planification à PT. Pertamina EP Asset 2 Limau Field à South Sumatera. Dans ce stage, j'aide mon mentor à faire tout le processus d'ingénierie pour ouvrir le nouveau puits et maintenir la performance du puits existant.

Formations

  • Bandung Institute Of Technology

    Bandung 2016 - 2020 Un diplôme certifié ABET. Impliqué dans de nombreuses activités, participait au Paragon Indonesia Leader 2018, aux boursiers Beswan Djarum Scholarship batch 34, au directeur du département de la concurrence à l'IPFEST 2019, au chef de la division interne à IKAMANGGALUH 2017/2018 et au président de SPE ITB SC 2019/2020.

    Diplômé en juillet 2020 avec une mention Cum Laude et ayant une thèse finale sur "Une nouvelle approche pour le calcul du stockage dans un réservoir multicouche de stockage de capture de carbone (CCS)" avec un conseiller de thèse sous Zuher Syihab S.T., Ph.D.

    Reussite pendant un l'etudient:
    • Dean’s List Award for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th Semester (Award for undergraduate students with GPA greater than 3.50)
    • Awardee of Djarum Beasiswa Plus 34 by Djarum Foundation
    • 2nd Winner of Superbowl 2018 Case Study Competition by Bandung Institute of Technology
    • 2nd Winner of Integrated Petroleum Competition (INCEPTION) 2018 Smart Competition by Diponegoro University
    • 1st Winner of Oil and Gas Intellectual Parade (OGIP) 2019 Geothermal Case Study Competition by UPN “Veteran” Yogyakarta
    • 2nd Runner up of Petrofest 2019 Case Study Competition by University of Indonesia
    • Ganesha Karsa Award 2019 by Rector of Bandung Institute of Technology
    • 1st Runner Up of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Asia Pacific Student Paper Contest 2020

Réseau

