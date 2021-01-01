POST-DOCTORAL OPPORTUNITY in Toulouse, FRANCE



I am looking for a post-doctoral candidate to apply to a 2 year-grant (starting between August and December 2016 if granted). The candidate will have a good background in oncology, cell metabolism, cell signalling, therapy resistance and translational research. The grant deadline is 11/03/2016. Please send your CV and application letter before 15/02/16.



Please contact me through Viadeo or email (see : http://www.crct-inserm.fr/lemari-543-annua156.html and http://www.crct-inserm.fr/11-e-cohen-jonathan-moyal-c-toulas-glioblastoma-radioresistance-from-signalling-pathways-to-clinical-trials-553.html)



Anthony Lemarié, Assistant Professor, PhD, PharmD



Mes compétences :

Toxicologie

Chercheur

Cancérologie