Anthony LEMARIÉ

TOULOUSE

POST-DOCTORAL OPPORTUNITY in Toulouse, FRANCE

I am looking for a post-doctoral candidate to apply to a 2 year-grant (starting between August and December 2016 if granted). The candidate will have a good background in oncology, cell metabolism, cell signalling, therapy resistance and translational research. The grant deadline is 11/03/2016. Please send your CV and application letter before 15/02/16.

Please contact me through Viadeo or email (see : http://www.crct-inserm.fr/lemari-543-annua156.html and http://www.crct-inserm.fr/11-e-cohen-jonathan-moyal-c-toulas-glioblastoma-radioresistance-from-signalling-pathways-to-clinical-trials-553.html)

Anthony Lemarié, Assistant Professor, PhD, PharmD

Toxicologie
Chercheur
Cancérologie

  Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Institut Claudius Regaud - Inserm U563 - TOULOUSE, FRANCE - Post-doctorat / Ater

    2008 - 2009

  • Imperial College london - Chercheur Post-doctoral

    London 2006 - 2008

  • INSERM U620 - Toxicology Lab - RENNES - France - Master and PhD

    2002 - 2005

