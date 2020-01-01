Anthony SABADIE

Behaviour Interactive
- Sound Designer
2013 - 2013
Based in Montreal, Quebec, Behaviour Interactive is an independent world leader in the video game industry, employing nearly 300 talented people in Montreal, Quebec, and Santiago, Chile. Since 1992, the company has developed over 140 titles on all major platforms, including its high-stylized third-person shooter game WET™ and its comic mischief adventure, Naughty Bear™. Behaviour works with the industry’s top publishers and licensors, including 505 Games, Activision Blizzard, Atari, Bethesda, Disney, EA, Konami, Majesco, Microsoft, Nickelodeon, Paramount, Sony, THQ, Ubisoft and Warner. www.bhvr.com
- Sound design for : After Earth: The Mobile Game - Teaser Video ( Sony, Reliance games, Behaviour)
{link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDnYA336jTg }
PROJETS:
2013 - Plane - Additionnal Sound Designer - ( Behaviour , Disney) on Wii,Wii U
2013 - Monster University - Additionnal Sound Designer - ( Behaviour , Pixar) on IOS
2013 - SpongeBob SquarePants: Plankton's Robotic Revenge - Additionnal Sound Designer - ( Behaviour - Activision) on Ps3, Xbox 360, Wii, Wii U , Nintendo 3Ds
2013 - Wipeout 3 - Additionnal Sound Designer - ( Behaviour , Activision) on Wii,Wii U, Xbox 360, 3Ds