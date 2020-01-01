Menu

Anthony SABADIE

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Pro Tools
Jira
Perforce
Ableton Live
Sound Design
Sound Forge
Fmod
Unity 3D
Wwise
Méthode agile

Entreprises

  • Behaviour Interactive - Sound Designer

    2013 - 2013 Based in Montreal, Quebec, Behaviour Interactive is an independent world leader in the video game industry, employing nearly 300 talented people in Montreal, Quebec, and Santiago, Chile. Since 1992, the company has developed over 140 titles on all major platforms, including its high-stylized third-person shooter game WET™ and its comic mischief adventure, Naughty Bear™. Behaviour works with the industry’s top publishers and licensors, including 505 Games, Activision Blizzard, Atari, Bethesda, Disney, EA, Konami, Majesco, Microsoft, Nickelodeon, Paramount, Sony, THQ, Ubisoft and Warner. www.bhvr.com


    - Sound design for : After Earth: The Mobile Game - Teaser Video ( Sony, Reliance games, Behaviour)
    PROJETS:
    2013 - Plane - Additionnal Sound Designer - ( Behaviour , Disney) on Wii,Wii U
    2013 - Monster University - Additionnal Sound Designer - ( Behaviour , Pixar) on IOS
    2013 - SpongeBob SquarePants: Plankton's Robotic Revenge - Additionnal Sound Designer - ( Behaviour - Activision) on Ps3, Xbox 360, Wii, Wii U , Nintendo 3Ds
    2013 - Wipeout 3 - Additionnal Sound Designer - ( Behaviour , Activision) on Wii,Wii U, Xbox 360, 3Ds

Formations

  • ISTDS Montréal

    Montréal 2012 - 2013 Diplome: Sound Designer pour médias intéractifs

    Sound Design pour jeux vidéos.
    Conception sonore, mise en place de systèmes de son, intégration et debugage avec Wwise. ;
    - Techniques de Foley, SFX, Voice recording, intégration sous Unity, UDK, Fmod. ;
    - Methode de gestion SCRUM. ;
    - Enseignants: K. Lamoureux (Audio Designer UBISOFT), G. Soufflet (Directeur Audio UBISOFT), M.Lavoie (Behaviour), F.Lafleur(EA), Karl Vaudrin(Gameloft)

  • ACFA Multimédia ACFA (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2010 - 2012 Diplôme: Sound Designer/ Technicien Son

