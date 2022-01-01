Retail
Antoine BAZIN
Antoine BAZIN
FLERS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Formation professionnelle
Entreprises
Faurecia
- Responsable Ressources Humaines
2014 - maintenant
Faurecia
- Training, Communication and Employee Empowerment Manager
2012 - 2014
Faurecia
- HR Reporting, HRIS and Training Coordinator
2011 - 2012
Schlumberger
- Apprenti RH généraliste
Paris
2010 - 2011
Agence Vitae Conseil
- Chargé de recrutement stagiaire
2010 - 2010
Formations
CIFFOP
Paris
2010 - 2011
Université Paris 5 René Descartes
Malakoff
2009 - 2010
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
2008 - 2009
IUT De Troyes
Troyes
2006 - 2008
