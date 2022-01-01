Retail
Antoine FETY
Antoine FETY
BOCHUM
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
STOROpack FRANCE SAS
- Responsable commercial France Sud Est
2007 - maintenant
KONICA MINOLTA Business Solutions Australia
- -
Sydney
2006 - 2006
GRAVIS
- Commercial
2002 - 2005
CONDEPOLS DERPROSA
- Responsable Régional
2001 - 2002
GRAVIS
- Service Export
1998 - 2000
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ESTM Lebreton
Angers
1996 - 1998
BTS
Commerce International
Cécile FRIN
Cédric MARTINEAU
Cyrielle MENGUY
François GRAVIS
François-Xavier DE SAGEY
Grangier PIERRE-YVES (MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL)
Jean-Jacques CHABAUTY
Vlasta GAVRILOVIK
Yoann COUAPEL