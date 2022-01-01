Menu

Antoine FETY

BOCHUM

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • STOROpack FRANCE SAS - Responsable commercial France Sud Est

    2007 - maintenant

  • KONICA MINOLTA Business Solutions Australia -  -

    Sydney 2006 - 2006

  • GRAVIS - Commercial

    2002 - 2005

  • CONDEPOLS DERPROSA - Responsable Régional

    2001 - 2002

  • GRAVIS - Service Export

    1998 - 2000

Formations

Réseau