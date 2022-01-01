Antoine KLEIN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Sainte-Pazanne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Ouvert aux opportunités
Rigueur, habilité relationnelle, autonomie et une forte adaptabilité sont des qualités qui me caractérisent. Je souhaite mettre à votre service la richesse de mes expériences et ma motivation.
DOMAINES DE COMPETENCES :
Certification ITIL 3.0
Unix/Linux, Windows 98, NT, 2000, XP Pro , 2003 et 2008 Serveur
Environment Citrix, VMware
Messagerie Lotus/Domino 8.5, Serveur BES (Blackberry)
Oracle, SQL Anywhere, MySql, Progress, PostgreSQL
Réseau et communication : Ethernet, Wifi (Ruckus) , CPL (Courant porteur en ligne).
Développement : HTML, PHP, SQL, PERL, Scripting.
Sauvegarde : Atempo Tina, Veeam, Baies EMC
Téléphonie : Alcatel 4760-Omnivista, Gestion flotte mobiles Mobileiron.
FORMATIONS :
2015 : Administration SharePoint 2013
2014 : Sécurité réseau
2012 : VMware 5, Lotus Administration (D8L751FR)
2009 : Certification ITIL 3.0
2009 : PostgreSQL
2007 : Spécialiste Systèmes et réseaux (ENI)
2004 : Windows 2003 “Serveur” (Active Directory)
2003 : ORACLE 9i "DBA"
2003 : Exchange 2000 "implémentation et gestion"
2003 : Firewall PIX Cisco, AutoComm TLG
2001 : Windows NT2000 "Administration"
1999 : Formation ORACLE "DBA"
1999 : WINDOWS NT 4 "Technologie de base"
1999 : NETWARE 4.11 "C520, C525, C804"
1997 : WINDOWS NT 4 "Administration"
Je suis ouvert aux opportunités offertes sur l'agglomération Nantaise SUD. (hors SSII)
Mes compétences :
Domino
Atempo Tina (sauvegarde)
Veeam (sauvegarde)
GLPI - OCS
VMware 5
McAfee Antivirus
Citrix
ITIL
Linux
Management
Informatique
Oracle
Réseau
Microsoft Windows
Firewall Stormshield
Wifi Ruckus
MDM MobileIron
Développement PHP, batch
Anti-spam Vaderetro
Gestion fournisseurs : achat, maintenance, licence
Gestion de projets