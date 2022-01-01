Antoine KLEIN

Menu

En résumé

Ouvert aux opportunités

Rigueur, habilité relationnelle, autonomie et une forte adaptabilité sont des qualités qui me caractérisent. Je souhaite mettre à votre service la richesse de mes expériences et ma motivation.

DOMAINES DE COMPETENCES :
Certification ITIL 3.0
Unix/Linux, Windows 98, NT, 2000, XP Pro , 2003 et 2008 Serveur
Environment Citrix, VMware
Messagerie Lotus/Domino 8.5, Serveur BES (Blackberry)
Oracle, SQL Anywhere, MySql, Progress, PostgreSQL
Réseau et communication : Ethernet, Wifi (Ruckus) , CPL (Courant porteur en ligne).
Développement : HTML, PHP, SQL, PERL, Scripting.
Sauvegarde : Atempo Tina, Veeam, Baies EMC
Téléphonie : Alcatel 4760-Omnivista, Gestion flotte mobiles Mobileiron.

FORMATIONS :
2015 : Administration SharePoint 2013
2014 : Sécurité réseau
2012 : VMware 5, Lotus Administration (D8L751FR)
2009 : Certification ITIL 3.0
2009 : PostgreSQL
2007 : Spécialiste Systèmes et réseaux (ENI)
2004 : Windows 2003 “Serveur” (Active Directory)
2003 : ORACLE 9i "DBA"
2003 : Exchange 2000 "implémentation et gestion"
2003 : Firewall PIX Cisco, AutoComm TLG
2001 : Windows NT2000 "Administration"
1999 : Formation ORACLE "DBA"
1999 : WINDOWS NT 4 "Technologie de base"
1999 : NETWARE 4.11 "C520, C525, C804"
1997 : WINDOWS NT 4 "Administration"

Je suis ouvert aux opportunités offertes sur l'agglomération Nantaise SUD. (hors SSII)

Mes compétences :
Domino
Atempo Tina (sauvegarde)
Veeam (sauvegarde)
GLPI - OCS
VMware 5
McAfee Antivirus
Citrix
ITIL
Linux
Management
Informatique
Oracle
Réseau
Microsoft Windows
Firewall Stormshield
Wifi Ruckus
MDM MobileIron
Développement PHP, batch
Anti-spam Vaderetro
Gestion fournisseurs : achat, maintenance, licence
Gestion de projets

Entreprises

  • NOVOFERM - Responsable Systèmes et Réseaux

    Machecoul 2015 - maintenant Au sein d’une équipe en charge de l’informatique dans un environnement de 80 serveurs et plus de 300 clients répartis sur 3 sites Nationaux.
    Maintien en condition opérationnelle et évolution des systèmes informatiques (Environnement LINUX et Windows, Citrix, VMware, Lotus)

    Missions :
    - Fusion de l'infrastructure d'une nouvelle entité : 150 utilisateurs, 25 serveurs (Liens inter Sites, sécurité, synergies possibles)
    - Garantir la maintenance en Condition Opérationnelle des Systèmes informatiques
    - Satisfaire les utilisateurs internes/externes en cohérence avec les impératifs de sécurité
    - Piloter la hotline et le suivi des demandes utilisateurs
    - Assurer la gestion et le suivi des demandes utilisateurs
    - Etre force de proposition pour faire évoluer les systèmes et les équipements SI
    - Gérer le parc clients (informatique, téléphonie & mobilité) : Téléphonie fixes et DECT - Autocom (Alcatel 4760) et mobilité (iPad, iPhone, Webphone Android);
    - Gérer le parc serveurs : systèmes (Windows, Linux, Wyse et Vmware), sauvegardes (Veeam, Tina, baies EMC)
    - Piloter les prestataires intervenant sur les systèmes et réseaux
    - Gérer les contrats fournisseurs
    - Gérer les achats informatiques
    - Assurer l'animation de l'équipe Systèmes et Réseaux : (2 personnes) : Compétences managériales (entretiens, délégation de mission), gestion du planning, Management visuel;
    - Gestion de projets (Déploiement réseau Wifi Ruckus, Sharepoint, Renégociation des contrats téléphonie et liaisons Fibres/SDSL... ).

    Depuis janvier 2017 : Référent pour la fusion de l'infrastructure d'une nouvelle entité : 150 comptes AD, 25 serveurs (Liens inter sites, intégration IT, sécurité, synergies possibles)

  • NOVOFERM - Chargé d'exploitation Systèmes et Réseaux

    Machecoul 2014 - 2015 Au sein d’une équipe en charge de l’informatique dans un environnement de 80 serveurs et plus de 300 clients répartis sur 3 sites Nationaux.
    Maintien en condition opérationnelle et évolution des systèmes informatiques (Environnement LINUX et Windows, Citrix, VMware, Lotus)

    Missions :
    - Assurer le gestion de l’équipe systèmes et réseaux (2 personnes) : Compétences managériales (entretiens, délégation de mission), gestion du planning, Management visuel;
    - Piloter la hotline, la correction des problèmes et en assurer le suivi;
    - Assurer la gestion et le suivi des demandes utilisateurs;
    - Gérer le parc clients : informatique, téléphonie (fixes et DECT - Autocom Alcatel 4760) et mobilité (iPad, iPhone, Webphone Android);
    - Gérer le parc serveurs : systèmes (Windows, Linux, Wyse et Vmware), sauvegardes (Veeam, Tina, baies EMC)
    - Piloter les prestataires intervenant sur les systèmes et réseaux;
    - Gérer les contrats fournisseurs;
    - Gérer les achats;
    - Gestion de projets (Déploiement réseau Wifi Ruckus, Sharepoint,... ).

  • NOVOFERM - Administrateur systèmes et réseaux, responsable équipe support

    Machecoul 2011 - 2014 Au sein d’une équipe de 7 personnes en charge de l’informatique dans un environnement de 80 serveurs et plus de 300 clients répartis sur 3 sites Nationaux. Maintien en condition opérationnelle et évolution des systèmes informatiques (Environnement LINUX et Windows, Citrix, VMware, Lotus)

    Missions :
    • Assurer le gestion de l’équipe d’assistance (3 personnes) : Compétences managériales (entretien trimestriel et annuel, entretien de reproche, délégation de mission), gestion du planning, Management visuel.
    • Traitement des incidents et suivi des performances.
    • Administration systèmes (Windows, Linux, Wyse, Vmware) et réseaux. (MCO)
    • Administration des sauvegardes (Veeam, Tina, baies EMC).
    • Administration de la téléphonie fixes et DECT (Alcatel 4760).
    • Administration de la flotte mobiles (iPad, iPhone, Android) avec MobileIron.
    • Gestion de projets (Migration Lotus, Refonte du logiciel de gestion de ticket, Migration citrix, Déploiement réseau Wifi Ruckus,... ).

  • SIGMA - Administrateur Systèmes et Responsable Cellule

    LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE 2007 - 2011 Au sein d’une équipe de 25 personnes en charge de l'installation et l'administration de 600 serveurs.
    Ces prestations de maintien en condition opérationnelle et de gestion des changements sont réalisées pour nos clients dans un contexte de services d'infogérance d'exploitation. (Environnement LINUX et Windows TSE, Bases de données Progress et Oracle)

    Missions :
    - Gestion d'une équipe de 7 personnes (Assurer le suivi de l’équipe, gestion du planning)
    - Gestion de projets pour les nouveaux sites et les nouvelles applications.
    - Traitement des incidents, suivi des performances, surveillance (Nagios) et suivi des versions.
    - Mise en production d'applications.

  • OXANCE - Gestionnaire service clients

    2006 - 2006 Mise en place d’une organisation pour le suivi de la hotline et le test des produits (Hardware et software)

    Missions :
    • Assurer la hotline technique et système sur les produits CPL.
    • Assurer les tests des produits et des logiciels embarqués.
    • Assurer et coordonner les phases de mise à jour des produits.
    Actions :
    • Structurer la hotline avec la mise en place d’un logiciel (OTRS) de suivi de dossier.
    • Structurer les tests des logiciels avec la mise en place de procédures adaptées et d’un logiciel de suivi des bugs (Bugzilla).

  • CREATIKA - Travailleur Freelance

    LIGNY LE RIBAULT 2005 - 2005 Projet de création d'entreprise
    Conception de site internet en freelance.

  • ARPEGE - Responsable du service Supports

    Hazebrouck 2001 - 2005 Mise en place d’une équipe opérationnelle de 8 techniciens/hotlineurs

    Missions :
    • Assurer la qualité du service rendu aux clients dans le cadre de la Hotline et optimiser les ressources nécessaires.
    • Assurer et suivre le support technique interne (parc informatique de 5 serveurs et 80 postes).
    • Assurer et coordonner les travaux de mise à jour des produits chez les clients.
    Actions :
    • Distribuer, organiser et contrôler le travail des techniciens.
    • Assurer la liaison multiservices (commercial, développement, testeur).
    • Identifier, structurer et mettre à la disposition de la hotline toutes les informations nécessaires.
    • Vérifier la pertinence des réponses apportées, détecter les débordements de la hotline et les dossiers en souffrances.
    • Etre force de proposition pour augmenter le rendement du service, offrir de nouveaux services, améliorer l’image de la société.
    • Formaliser les prestations couvertes ou non couvertes par le contrat de maintenance.
    • Développer l’action commerciale des prestations réaliser par le service et non pris en charge par le contrat de maintenance.
    • Développement d’outils statistiques et de procédures (site INTRANET et INTERNET).
    • Reportage hebdomadaire de l’activité de la hotline : charge, temps de réponse, comportements clients.

  • ARPEGE - Chef d'équipe

    Hazebrouck 1998 - 2001 Animer, gérer et contrôler une équipe de 6 Techniciens.

    Missions : Assurer le suivi de l’équipe lors des phases d’assistance téléphonique et de déplacement sur site pour l’installation et la formation.

  • ARPEGE - Technicien supports produits

    Hazebrouck 1996 - 1998 Installation de serveur (NT, UNIX). Formations sur toute la France et DOM. Hotline logiciel et système.

Formations

Réseau