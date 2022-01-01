Antoine KLEIN

Ouvert aux opportunités



Rigueur, habilité relationnelle, autonomie et une forte adaptabilité sont des qualités qui me caractérisent. Je souhaite mettre à votre service la richesse de mes expériences et ma motivation.



DOMAINES DE COMPETENCES :

Certification ITIL 3.0

Unix/Linux, Windows 98, NT, 2000, XP Pro , 2003 et 2008 Serveur

Environment Citrix, VMware

Messagerie Lotus/Domino 8.5, Serveur BES (Blackberry)

Oracle, SQL Anywhere, MySql, Progress, PostgreSQL

Réseau et communication : Ethernet, Wifi (Ruckus) , CPL (Courant porteur en ligne).

Développement : HTML, PHP, SQL, PERL, Scripting.

Sauvegarde : Atempo Tina, Veeam, Baies EMC

Téléphonie : Alcatel 4760-Omnivista, Gestion flotte mobiles Mobileiron.



FORMATIONS :

2015 : Administration SharePoint 2013

2014 : Sécurité réseau

2012 : VMware 5, Lotus Administration (D8L751FR)

2009 : Certification ITIL 3.0

2009 : PostgreSQL

2007 : Spécialiste Systèmes et réseaux (ENI)

2004 : Windows 2003 “Serveur” (Active Directory)

2003 : ORACLE 9i "DBA"

2003 : Exchange 2000 "implémentation et gestion"

2003 : Firewall PIX Cisco, AutoComm TLG

2001 : Windows NT2000 "Administration"

1999 : Formation ORACLE "DBA"

1999 : WINDOWS NT 4 "Technologie de base"

1999 : NETWARE 4.11 "C520, C525, C804"

1997 : WINDOWS NT 4 "Administration"



Je suis ouvert aux opportunités offertes sur l'agglomération Nantaise SUD. (hors SSII)



