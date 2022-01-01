Antoine KOWALSKI

Former Head of Content and PR Director for WPP, in its Gabon division, WPP Team Gabon.



Before that assignment I was Business development director at Global Editors Network. The Global Editors Network (GEN) is a cross-platform community of more than 1,500 editors-in-chief and 1,300 media innovators: developers, graphic designers, professors of journalism and CEOs of startups. GEN is committed to sustainable, high-quality journalism, empowering newsrooms through a variety of programmes designed to inspire, connect and share, including The Editors Lab, the Data Journalism Awards, Startups For News and the Climate Publishers Network. GEN members represent more than 80 countries and 300 media groups around the world.



Former Chief business development officer at the french startup Bobler. Bobler launched LiPP, the voice over app. As LiPP CBDO I have led the app release in June 2015 with a rapid growth on the French Market :

- 100 K downloads in 1 month

- 1 million LiPPs shared on social networks in 3 months

- 500 K € in fundraising for Bobler-LiPP in august 2015



I was also previously Freelance Reporter for swissinfo.ch, a ten-language news and information platform produced by SRG SSR, the Swiss public broadcasting corporation.



I produced and hosted, twice a month on Saturdays at noon, the politics show ‘Regards sur la politique’ of the Paris-based French radio station Fréquence Protestante during 5 years, with over 200 guests.



I was also previously Reporter for the magazine "Forbes Afrique"​ where I covered all topics related to African business, economy and finance. Before that I was Junior Editor for the French daily newspaper "France-Soir", writing for both print and online versions, prior to its cessation.



