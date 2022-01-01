Menu

Antoine KOWALSKI

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Former Head of Content and PR Director for WPP, in its Gabon division, WPP Team Gabon.

Before that assignment I was Business development director at Global Editors Network. The Global Editors Network (GEN) is a cross-platform community of more than 1,500 editors-in-chief and 1,300 media innovators: developers, graphic designers, professors of journalism and CEOs of startups. GEN is committed to sustainable, high-quality journalism, empowering newsrooms through a variety of programmes designed to inspire, connect and share, including The Editors Lab, the Data Journalism Awards, Startups For News and the Climate Publishers Network. GEN members represent more than 80 countries and 300 media groups around the world.

Former Chief business development officer at the french startup Bobler. Bobler launched LiPP, the voice over app. As LiPP CBDO I have led the app release in June 2015 with a rapid growth on the French Market :
- 100 K downloads in 1 month
- 1 million LiPPs shared on social networks in 3 months
- 500 K € in fundraising for Bobler-LiPP in august 2015

I was also previously Freelance Reporter for swissinfo.ch, a ten-language news and information platform produced by SRG SSR, the Swiss public broadcasting corporation.

I produced and hosted, twice a month on Saturdays at noon, the politics show ‘Regards sur la politique’ of the Paris-based French radio station Fréquence Protestante during 5 years, with over 200 guests.

I was also previously Reporter for the magazine "Forbes Afrique"​ where I covered all topics related to African business, economy and finance. Before that I was Junior Editor for the French daily newspaper "France-Soir", writing for both print and online versions, prior to its cessation.

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Communication
Stratégie de communication
Stratégie digitale
Journalisme
Relations Presse

Entreprises

  • Hannah Beraud Digital Communications - Business Partner

    2017 - 2017

  • WPP - Head of Content — PR Director

    Лондон 2016 - 2016 Head of Content and PR Director for WPP in its Gabon’s division, WPP Team Gabon.

  • Global Editors Network - Business Development Director

    2015 - 2016 The Global Editors Network (GEN) is a cross-platform community of more than 1,000 editors-in-chief and 1,300 media innovators: developers, graphic designers, professors of journalism and CEOs of startups. GEN is committed to sustainable, high-quality journalism, empowering newsrooms through a variety of programmes designed to inspire, connect and share, including The Editors Lab, the Data Journalism Awards, Startups For News and the Climate Publishers Network. GEN members represent more than 80 countries and 300 media groups around the world.

  • Organisation Mondiale de la Santé - Communication consultant

    2015 - 2015 Structuring, coordination and establishment of communication between various stakeholders (WHO, MSF, Guinean authorities). Implementation of a crisis communications plan. 

  • Bobler - Lipp - Chief business development officer

    2015 - 2015 Business development and digital marketing. Responsible for the launch of LiPP mobile application with a rapid growth on the French market:
    - 100 K downloads in 1 month
    - 1 million LiPPs shared on social networks in 3 months
    - 500 K € in fund raising in June 2015
    - App featured by Apple as one of the best app in the French App Store
    - Startup selected by Facebook to take part in its "fb start" program

  • Swissinfo - Freelance reporter

    2014 - 2015 Freelance Reporter for swissinfo.ch, a ten-language news and information platform produced by SRG SSR, the Swiss public broadcasting corporation.

  • Forbes (édition Afrique) - Journalist

    2012 - 2013 Reporter for the Francophone African edition of Forbes Magazine.

  • MCBG Conseil - Communication Consultant

    2012 - 2016 Media Trainer for MCBG Conseil agency.

  • Fréquence Protestante - Journalist

    2010 - 2016 Production and presentation of a political radio show « Regards sur la politique », twice a month at noon on Saturdays (52 minutes) on Fréquence protestante, radio station on the FM band. Audience: 130.000 auditors. Over 200 guests in 5 years.

  • France-Soir - Journalist

    paris 2010 - 2012 Journalist and reporter for the daily newspaper France-Soir. Print edition and online.  In charge of France and World pages.

Formations

Réseau