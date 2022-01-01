Menu

Antoine LARONZE-GROINE

Colombes

I’m passionate about entrepreneurship and how entrepreneurs can transform lives around the world.

Being involved in the payment sector for more than 7 years in the US, UK and France, I have seen how new technologies can bring efficient solutions with clear benefits to all of us. From educating peoples to new markets/technologies, defining innovative business models, testing to the “Go-live” deployment, I have had the opportunities to be involved in each of these phases.

In a changing world, I think that the most important is to build trust. My favorite citation? “The best way to predict the future is to create it”.

Feel free to contact me to speak about the new trends in the payment industry, formula One, Rugby or any other interesting topics.


Mes compétences :
Automobile
Chef de produit
EDC
Manager
Marketing
Marketing manager
Microsoft Technologies
Product marketing
Product marketing manager
RAID
Sport

Entreprises

  • Oberthur Technologies - Marketing Manager : Prepaid Solutions - Packaging & Fulfllment - Enrolment

    Colombes 2012 - maintenant OT is a world leader in digital security solutions for the mobility space. OT has always been at the heart of mobility, from the first smart cards to wearables and the latest contactless payment technologies which equip millions of smart phones.

    In addition to my work as prepaid solutions manager (see below), I have taken over OT’s packaging & enrolment services responsibilities for the banking sector. It drives me to develop a suite of products and services to position OT as a “one stop shop”.

    Enrolment / Dematerialization
    - Launch of solutions to manage KYC/enrolment efficiently via dedicated “workstations” or smart phone applications
    - Targets: Mobile banking players, banks, retailers, prepaid program issuers

    Packaging & fulfillment
    - Development of a full product packaging range (from gift card to premium packages)
    - Launch of end-to-end packaging services (From conception… to production, fulfillment and delivery)

    Main activities in this position: Products & services definition - pre-sales activities – communication - business development - setting up partnerships

    I'm based in France. Paris.

  • Oberthur Technologies - Prepaid solutions manager

    Colombes 2008 - 2012

    OT is a world leader in digital security solutions for the mobility space. OT has always been at the heart of mobility, from the first smart cards to wearables and the latest contactless payment technologies which equip millions of smart phones.

    Within the Financials Services Business Unit, I’m looking after our prepaid card activity which takes place in more than 50 countries and represents several tens of millions cards per year.

    - Development of dedicated products & services to support the global prepaid growth and position OT as a leading provider

    - Major payment markets covered: General Purpose, Gift, Lunch, Frequent Flyer Multicurrency Card, Event and Campus

    - OT has been awarded as best “Prepaid Manufacturer” at the Prepaid Awards 2010&2011.

    Main activities in this position: Products & services definition - pre-sales activities – communication - business development - setting up partnerships

    I was based in the UK.

  • Oberthur Card Systems - Marketing / Communication

    Colombes 2007 - 2007 Avec un Chiffre d'Affaires de 530 millions d'Euros en 2006, Oberthur Card Systems est un des tout premiers fournisseurs mondiaux de solutions à base de cartes à puce, de logiciels et applications incluant les cartes SIM, les cartes multi-applicatives, ainsi que de services allant du conseil à la personnalisation.

    Au sein de la division North America à Los Angeles :

    Mise en place d'un programme de recherche marketing.
    Chargé d’études sur les différents marchés clés d’Oberthur Card Systems aux Etats-Unis, Canada et Mexique. (Gift cards market, transit market, health care market, TV market, ID…)
    Etude de compétitivité/ Benchmarking.


    Création, mise à jour des outils de communication (brochures…)
    Participation au lancement d’une campagne de publicité avec Mastercard.
    Organisation de la participation d’Oberthur Card Systems à différents salons (ATM & Debit and Prepaid Forum, ICMA...)

  • Oberthur Card Systems - Assistant directeur marketing

    Colombes 2006 - 2006 Avec un Chiffre d'Affaires de 500,8 millions d'Euros en 2005, Oberthur Card Systems est un des tout premiers fournisseurs mondiaux de solutions à base de cartes à puce, de logiciels et applications incluant les cartes SIM, les cartes multi-applicatives, ainsi que de services allant du conseil à la personnalisation.

    Au sein de la division North America à Los Angeles:

    Réalisation d'études de marché sur les opérateurs téléphoniques ainsi que sur les institutions financières aux Etats-Unis. Définition et mise en place d’une stratégie marketing pour le lancement d’un nouveau produit.

  • François Charles Oberthur Fiduciaire - Assistant Directeur Gestion et Administration

    2005 - 2005 De l'impression taille douce, héritage de son fondateur depuis 1842, jusqu'à la mise en oeuvre de solutions de personnalisation électronique, François-Charles Oberthur Fiduciaire est devenu un acteur incontournable de l'industrie de haute sécurité.

    Au sein du site de production à Rennes :

    Participation à la création d’Oberthur Prévention et Sécurité, nouvelle société du groupe François-Charles Oberthur. Etude financière, marketing, juridique.
    Audit et amélioration du dispositif de contrôle de gestion

  • Michelin - Chargé de missions

    FERRAND 2004 - 2004 Depuis plus de 100 ans, Michelin est l’acteur incontournable en matière des pneus, de produits dérivés et de guides de voyage.

    Au sein du département Entité Tactique et Compétition (ETC) :

    Réalisation du catalogue 2005 des produits manufacturés de la marque dans le domaine de la compétition.
    Lancement d’une campagne de publicité.

  • Caterham Cars LTD - Assistant service administratif

    2003 - 2003 Caterham Cars est un constructeur anglais de voitures de sport.
    Caterham produit chaque année environ 450 véhicules aux perfomances superlatives.


    Au sein du siege social en Angleterre:

    Coordination des services techniques et administratifs
    Participation à l'organisation du championnat d'Angleterre de Caterham

  • Arvenes Automobiles - Commercial

    2003 - 2003 Arvernes Autombiles, concession automobile Toyota de Clermont Ferrand.

    Vente de véhicule neuf et d’occasion de la marque Toyota

