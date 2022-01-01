Menu

Antoine MASSAS

Boulogne-Billancourt

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Carlson Wagonlit Travel - Group Consolidation & Reporting Analyst

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - maintenant Reporting to the Consolidation & Reporting Manager
    - Create, control and diffuse monthly/quarterly reporting to CWT's stakeholders (Management, Bond holders, Banks...) ;
    - Review the reporting packages provided by CWT's local entities, provide assistance and support to the subsidiaries,
    responsible for Latin America Region and part of EMEA Region
    - Actively participate in the quarterly closing in IFRS, including intercompany, P&L and balance-sheet analysis ;
    - IAS19 standard application -employee benefits- close cooperation with actuaries and subsidiaries ;
    - Group's debt follow-up including variances analyses ;
    - In charge of the working capital monthly analysis and identification of key areas for improvement ;
    - Actively involved in projects related to HFM evolution and reporting processes

  • Sodexo - Intern Financial Control

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2013 - 2013 Intern Reporting analyst at Sodexo, Paris, France, International Large Accounts
    Reporting to the Finance manager in charge of the Reporting & Planning
    - Reporting analysis concerning the Large Accounts performance ;
    - Quarter end closing process, this includes dashboard and key indicators update with associated analysis ;
    - Improvement of the Global reporting process ;
    - External reporting dedicated to Key customers ;
    - Elaboration of the monthly travel and telecommunication cost analysis

  • BP - Intern Financial Control

    Cergy 2012 - 2012 Financial Control at BP, London, UK, Refining and Marketing Head office
    - Upgrade of the function allocation model including liaising with the Consultancy team

  • SAP - Intern Financial Control

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Financial Control at SAP, Levallois-Perret, France, R&D branch
    - Day to day reporting concerning all activities of the Division with gap analysis and recommendations report

  • LVMH - Intern

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Financial Control at LVMH, Paris, France, Watches and Jewelry branch
    - 5 year strategic plan of the branch

