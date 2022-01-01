Antoine MASSAS

-
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- Group Consolidation & Reporting Analyst
Boulogne-Billancourt
2013 - maintenant
Reporting to the Consolidation & Reporting Manager
- Create, control and diffuse monthly/quarterly reporting to CWT's stakeholders (Management, Bond holders, Banks...) ;
- Review the reporting packages provided by CWT's local entities, provide assistance and support to the subsidiaries,
responsible for Latin America Region and part of EMEA Region
- Actively participate in the quarterly closing in IFRS, including intercompany, P&L and balance-sheet analysis ;
- IAS19 standard application -employee benefits- close cooperation with actuaries and subsidiaries ;
- Group's debt follow-up including variances analyses ;
- In charge of the working capital monthly analysis and identification of key areas for improvement ;
- Actively involved in projects related to HFM evolution and reporting processes
-
Sodexo
- Intern Financial Control
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2013 - 2013
Intern Reporting analyst at Sodexo, Paris, France, International Large Accounts
Reporting to the Finance manager in charge of the Reporting & Planning
- Reporting analysis concerning the Large Accounts performance ;
- Quarter end closing process, this includes dashboard and key indicators update with associated analysis ;
- Improvement of the Global reporting process ;
- External reporting dedicated to Key customers ;
- Elaboration of the monthly travel and telecommunication cost analysis
-
BP
- Intern Financial Control
Cergy
2012 - 2012
Financial Control at BP, London, UK, Refining and Marketing Head office
- Upgrade of the function allocation model including liaising with the Consultancy team
-
SAP
- Intern Financial Control
Paris
2010 - 2011
Financial Control at SAP, Levallois-Perret, France, R&D branch
- Day to day reporting concerning all activities of the Division with gap analysis and recommendations report
-
LVMH
- Intern
Paris
2010 - 2010
Financial Control at LVMH, Paris, France, Watches and Jewelry branch
- 5 year strategic plan of the branch