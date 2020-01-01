Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Antoine POCHET
Ajouter
Antoine POCHET
Saint-Agathon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Http://hiriec.linodwi.ru
Entreprises
Daunat
- Chef de secteur
Saint-Agathon
2014 - maintenant
Gestion d'un porte feuille client (200 clients)
Negociation des différentes gamme de l'entreprise
Revente des actions prioritaires
Mise en avant / Recadrage / réimplantation
Formations
ISFFEL
St Pol De Leon
2014 - 2015
Réseau
Audrey LE COCQ
Céline METZ
Claire RIOUAL
Jean-François RUCART
Julien LE CORNEC
Kilian FORICHER
Pierre GUILLO
Stéphane LE SANT