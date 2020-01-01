Antoine VERDIER

2014 - 2015Forest Style specializes in development and distribution of wood items for garden (decking boards, tiles, screens, fences…) in Europe.
Occupation and responsibilities:
- Management of the two logistics hubs of the company based in Poland (40 000m2 and 10 000m2 / 30 people).
- Management and improvement of the logisitics policy of the company
Forest Style - Lille, France
- Quality manager
2012 - 2014Forest Style specializes in development and distribution of wood items for garden (decking boards, tiles, screens, fences…) in Europe.
Occupation and responsibilities:
- Definition and implementation of the quality policy.
- Continuous improvement
- Supplier quality insurance
Forest Style
- Ingénieur qualité stagiaire
2012 - 2012
Thales Communications
- Quality control
Colombes2011 - 2011In charge of updating quality control policies at reception.
VB programming, ORACLE.
Laboratoires dermatologiques d'Uriage
- Production process improvment
Courbevoie2011 - 2011- Definition and implementation of production performance indicators.
- Batch change over time reduction.
- Reduction of production wastes
- Lean manufacturing
Formations
ETSI Industriales Y CSIC - Universidad Politécnica De Madrid (Madrid)