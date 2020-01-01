Menu

Antoine VERDIER

LOS ANGELES AREA

En résumé

Entreprises

  • MT North America - Los Angeles Area, CA - Support Manager

    2015 - maintenant

  • Forest Style - Wroclaw, Poland - Logistics Manager / Site Manager

    2014 - 2015 Forest Style specializes in development and distribution of wood items for garden (decking boards, tiles, screens, fences…) in Europe.

    Occupation and responsibilities:
    - Management of the two logistics hubs of the company based in Poland (40 000m2 and 10 000m2 / 30 people).
    - Management and improvement of the logisitics policy of the company

  • Forest Style - Lille, France - Quality manager

    Occupation and responsibilities:
    - Definition and implementation of the quality policy.
    - Continuous improvement
    - Supplier quality insurance

  • Forest Style - Ingénieur qualité stagiaire

    2012 - 2012

  • Thales Communications - Quality control

    Colombes 2011 - 2011 In charge of updating quality control policies at reception.
    VB programming, ORACLE.

  • Laboratoires dermatologiques d'Uriage - Production process improvment

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2011 - Definition and implementation of production performance indicators.
    - Batch change over time reduction.
    - Reduction of production wastes
    - Lean manufacturing

