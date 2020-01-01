Menu

Anulekha ROY

  • Mercer County Community College - ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

    2013 - maintenant Mercer County Community College, New Jersey, USA.
    * Taught classes in online and flipped classrooms: undergraduate courses in Anthropology.
    * Created and managed online community on learning management system (LMS): Blackboard & Angel.
    * Conducted workshops and fieldwork on ethnography research. Guided 20 studies per semester.
    * Designed survey questionnaire, collected & analysed data, wrote reports, case studies, assessment.
    * Presented/communicated learning progress of international students to management teams.

  • INFOSYS LIMITED - LEAD CONSULTANT- Learning services

    2011 - 2013 * Managed all aspects of a new ELearning developed for SAP-ERP users at BorgWarner-an automotive parts firm in Chicago. Stakeholder management onsite for change management initiative.
    * Conducted user research on functional needs of five units in Mexico, USA to improve user experience.
    * Product development in Agile method with subject matter experts, third party technology vendors.
    * Guided course-corrections in projects to serve the business objectives of clients.
    * Reviewed usability of lean prototypes: wireframes, storyboards, show/try simulation, webpages.
    * Made presentations to leadership teams and reported on project's progress, budgets, timelines.
    * Wrote proposals and presented with sales teams to Pfizer, Southern California Edison electric.
    * Analysed recruitment data for process improvement. Increased on-boarding of IT staff by 60% ;
    * Created change management reports, value optimization charts for vendor services using proprietary Value Realization Method for Comcast- a telecom-cable Company.
    * Behavioural interviewer for HR. Screened IT professionals for pharmaceutical and retail industry.

  • TMC-Berlitz of Benesse Education - PRODUCT MANAGER

    2009 - 2010 TMC-Berlitz of Benesse Education - New Jersey, USA.
    * Managed new E-certification on professional development & soft-skills. Taught behavioural assessment tool. A blended learning course made profit of $45,000/offer in a year. Sustained employer in lean time.
    * Stakeholder management to customise organizational development courses for learning & development teams, academics, independent consultants and practitioners.
    * Clients: E&Y, P&G, Raytheon, Babson College & Thunderbird School of Management, consultants & practitioners in Asia, Europe, Americas. ;
    * Impact analysis of learning using qualitative and quantitative surveys. Innovated offerings for new client.
    * Created and managed the day-to-day activities of community of practice on LinkedIn.
    * Organised virtual discussion forums, live online focus groups.
    * Communicated in cross-cultural markets with subject matter experts, content & technology teams.
    * Business development and proposal presentation with sales teams. Wrote online marketing message.
    * Trained-the-trainers in a behavioural assessment tool: Cultural Orientations Indicator®.
    * Instructional designer converted legacy learning material into digital products.

  • INSEAD - RESEARCHER

    Fontainebleau 2008 - 2009 * Wrote case study: Conquest of the South Pole, published by INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France and Singapore. It is taught in project management and leadership class for MBA and Executive Education. ;
    * Screened MBA applications and recommended international candidates to admission committee.

  • ECOLE SUPERIEURE DE COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL & ISUGA - PROFESSOR

    2006 - 2008 * Taught a new Master degree course: Business in cross-cultural context. Topics included: cross-cultural communication, negotiation and conflict resolution.

  • SEQUOIA CONSULTING SOLUTIONS - ENTREPRENEUR

    2002 - 2008 * Developed websites for: Child Care Planning Council of Monterey County, California & E-greeting service. ;
    * Edited online content on DNA analysis steps for an E-Commerce site on ancestry discovery.
    * Translated the music repertoire of a trombone band into online French-to-English.

  • COUNTY OF MONTEREY - PROGRAMMER ANALYST

    1998 - 2000 COUNTY OF MONTEREY- California, USA - * Desktop and network analyst for cross-functional employees in more than 27 county departments.
    * Taught CBT courses on relational databases. Provided hands-on training to District Attorney's staff.
    * Customized vendor applications mandated by California State to county offices.

  • BAKST - PROGRAMMER ANALYST

    1997 - 1998 * Desktop support, technical trainer of relational databases for staff of Calvin Klein, Manulife of New York.
    RESEARCH/PUBLICATIONS/ PRESENTATIONS/MEMBERSHIP:
    * PHD research topic: An epidemiology-ethnography study among hearing-impaired in Eastern India. ;

Formations

  • SAS Institute- USA (Online Course)

    Online Course 2009 - 2009 * Certificate: Base Programming for SAS(R) 9-Statistical Analysis System - E-course,

  • University Of Pune (Pune)

    Pune 1991 - 1997 Doctor of Philosophy - PhD

