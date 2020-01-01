Anulekha ROY

-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
Mercer County Community College
- ASSISTANT PROFESSOR
2013 - maintenant
Mercer County Community College, New Jersey, USA.
* Taught classes in online and flipped classrooms: undergraduate courses in Anthropology.
* Created and managed online community on learning management system (LMS): Blackboard & Angel.
* Conducted workshops and fieldwork on ethnography research. Guided 20 studies per semester.
* Designed survey questionnaire, collected & analysed data, wrote reports, case studies, assessment.
* Presented/communicated learning progress of international students to management teams.
INFOSYS LIMITED
- LEAD CONSULTANT- Learning services
2011 - 2013
* Managed all aspects of a new ELearning developed for SAP-ERP users at BorgWarner-an automotive parts firm in Chicago. Stakeholder management onsite for change management initiative.
* Conducted user research on functional needs of five units in Mexico, USA to improve user experience.
* Product development in Agile method with subject matter experts, third party technology vendors.
* Guided course-corrections in projects to serve the business objectives of clients.
* Reviewed usability of lean prototypes: wireframes, storyboards, show/try simulation, webpages.
* Made presentations to leadership teams and reported on project's progress, budgets, timelines.
* Wrote proposals and presented with sales teams to Pfizer, Southern California Edison electric.
* Analysed recruitment data for process improvement. Increased on-boarding of IT staff by 60% ;
* Created change management reports, value optimization charts for vendor services using proprietary Value Realization Method for Comcast- a telecom-cable Company.
* Behavioural interviewer for HR. Screened IT professionals for pharmaceutical and retail industry.
TMC-Berlitz of Benesse Education
- PRODUCT MANAGER
2009 - 2010
TMC-Berlitz of Benesse Education - New Jersey, USA.
* Managed new E-certification on professional development & soft-skills. Taught behavioural assessment tool. A blended learning course made profit of $45,000/offer in a year. Sustained employer in lean time.
* Stakeholder management to customise organizational development courses for learning & development teams, academics, independent consultants and practitioners.
* Clients: E&Y, P&G, Raytheon, Babson College & Thunderbird School of Management, consultants & practitioners in Asia, Europe, Americas. ;
* Impact analysis of learning using qualitative and quantitative surveys. Innovated offerings for new client.
* Created and managed the day-to-day activities of community of practice on LinkedIn.
* Organised virtual discussion forums, live online focus groups.
* Communicated in cross-cultural markets with subject matter experts, content & technology teams.
* Business development and proposal presentation with sales teams. Wrote online marketing message.
* Trained-the-trainers in a behavioural assessment tool: Cultural Orientations Indicator®.
* Instructional designer converted legacy learning material into digital products.
INSEAD
- RESEARCHER
Fontainebleau
2008 - 2009
* Wrote case study: Conquest of the South Pole, published by INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France and Singapore. It is taught in project management and leadership class for MBA and Executive Education. ;
* Screened MBA applications and recommended international candidates to admission committee.
ECOLE SUPERIEURE DE COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL & ISUGA
- PROFESSOR
2006 - 2008
* Taught a new Master degree course: Business in cross-cultural context. Topics included: cross-cultural communication, negotiation and conflict resolution.
SEQUOIA CONSULTING SOLUTIONS
- ENTREPRENEUR
2002 - 2008
* Developed websites for: Child Care Planning Council of Monterey County, California & E-greeting service. ;
* Edited online content on DNA analysis steps for an E-Commerce site on ancestry discovery.
* Translated the music repertoire of a trombone band into online French-to-English.
COUNTY OF MONTEREY
- PROGRAMMER ANALYST
1998 - 2000
COUNTY OF MONTEREY- California, USA - * Desktop and network analyst for cross-functional employees in more than 27 county departments.
* Taught CBT courses on relational databases. Provided hands-on training to District Attorney's staff.
* Customized vendor applications mandated by California State to county offices.
BAKST
- PROGRAMMER ANALYST
1997 - 1998
* Desktop support, technical trainer of relational databases for staff of Calvin Klein, Manulife of New York.
RESEARCH/PUBLICATIONS/ PRESENTATIONS/MEMBERSHIP:
* PHD research topic: An epidemiology-ethnography study among hearing-impaired in Eastern India. ;