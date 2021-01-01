Aouadj MALEK (HARTUR)

I am comfortable with IT tools and expert on Catia V5 software.



I worked for 15 years in the automotive sector in research and development on

The wear of the brooms in a starter engine, experiment plan on the wear factors of the brooms.

As a CAD designer I developed the range of FS starters

On the fuse function of the starters I put up 9 design capable of dealing with fire risks

I've developed a 1 million-cycle starter for intensive stop-start uses.

Lately I have filed patents on E machines for micro hybrid vehicles.