Aouadj MALEK (HARTUR)

I am comfortable with IT tools and expert on Catia V5 software.
I worked for 15 years in the automotive sector in research and development on
The wear of the brooms in a starter engine, experiment plan on the wear factors of the brooms.
As a CAD designer I developed the range of FS starters
On the fuse function of the starters I put up 9 design capable of dealing with fire risks
I've developed a 1 million-cycle starter for intensive stop-start uses.
Lately I have filed patents on E machines for micro hybrid vehicles.
