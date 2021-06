Armand GALLIMARD

As a member of the export sales team for global legal publishing leader LexisNexis (ReedElsevier group), I cover (and travel in) the CEMEA, North and Latin American and Asian markets.

I am responsible for defining and implementing a strategy to conquer markets and build customer loyalty in these areas. This involves working nation-wide or with a global geographical approach via the following channels to optimize coverage:



Indirect channel:



- Management of an exclusive local network of partners-distributors

- Recruitment of new distributor-partners (resellers or agents)

- Animate network:

o Defining and monitoring of objectives

o Initial and continuous training

o Contract management

o Implementation and monitoring of incentives

- Responsible for relations with both national and supranational professional organizations.





Direct channel:



Business development: Client prospecting, drawing up, setting up and deploying framework contracts

- Coordination of pre-sales resources, project management, closing, implementation

- Contractual, administrative and financial management

- Reporting: Presentation of business account plan, project sharing within the export team.



Other related missions: Contributing to the improvement of internal processes and setting up of synergies with export teams from other countries where LEXISNEXIS is based.



A constant and exciting daily challenge !



Mes compétences :

Gestion grands comptes

Conseil aux entreprises

Business development

Optimisation des process

Outsourcing

Business Process Management

Intelligence économique

Gestion de la relation client