Arnaud BREITENSTEIN

  • Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH
  • Spécialiste en communication d'entreprise

Tunis

En résumé

Working for GIZ - German International Cooperation

Mes compétences :
Project Planning
WebDesign
Programmation informatique
Photographie
Community management
Project management
Communication
Social media
Communication visuelle
Webmarketing
Gender

Entreprises

  • Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH - Spécialiste en communication d'entreprise

    Communication | Tunis 2022 - maintenant Spécialiste en communication d'entreprise sur 2 niveaux de conseil :
    - Initiative spéciale : "Partenariat pour l'emploi & Appui aux moyennes entreprises en Tunisie" (50%)
    - Champ prioritaire : "Formation et croissance durable pour des emplois de qualité" (50%)
    - Conseils techniques/stratégiques pour le positionnement public des projets au sein du cluster, l'utilisation des médias sociaux et une présence cohérente vers l'extérieur
    - Appui technique dans le cadre du traitement des demandes du BMZ et lors de l'élaboration de produits (présentations, fiches d'info, synthèses...)
    - Communication avec les partenaires (inter)nationaux
    - Coordination de prestataires de services & assurance qualité
    - Gestion des connaissances dans le domaine de la communication

  • Deutsche Gesellschaft Für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (giz) Gmbh - Advisor Communication & Monitoring (Promoting Employment in Rural Regions in Tunisia)

    Tunis 2020 - 2022 - Entwicklung einer Kommunikationsstrategie für die Öffentlichkeitsarbeit des Vorhabens zur Zielgruppe, zu den Partnern und zum Auftraggeber
    - Aufsetzen des Wissensmanagements des Vorhabens und Anleitung der MitarbeiterInnen in der Nutzung des Systems + Sicherstellung und Einbettung der Standards in das Netzwerk der Clusterkommunikatoren
    - Weiterentwicklung des Monitoringssystems und Steuerung der Anwendung im Vorhaben
    - Übernahme von fachlichen Beratungsaufgaben im Hinblick auf Beschäftigungsförderung (2 Mikroprojekte) + Vernetzung mit deutschen Strukturen zum Thema Beschäftigungsförderung

    https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/71897.html

  • Deutsche Gesellschaft Für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (giz) Gmbh - Interim Head of Project - Global project "Special initiative One World without Hunger"

    Yaoundé 2018 - maintenant - Interimsphase als Head of project mit Übergabe der operationellen Aufgaben (Änderungsarbeitsvorschlag, Wirkungsmatrix, Sachstände, Verträge & Einkäufe, Finanzmonitoring, interne und externe Kommunikation, usw.)
    - Durchführung des SEWOH-Projektes und Personalführung liegen bei der Clusterkoordinatorin "Ländliche Entwicklung"

  • Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH - Advisor Communication - Global project "Special initiative One World without Hunger"

    Yaoundé 2017 - 2019 - Unterstützung des Projektleiters bei der Ausarbeitung einer Kommunikationsstrategie
    - Darstellung der Projektaktivitäten (Trainingsansatzes, Innovationen, Partner) in griffiger, vereinfachter Bild- und Textsprache
    - Gestaltung von PR Material (Newsletter, Infoblätter, Roll up, Posters, Projektdatenblätter, usw.)
    - Organisation von und Teilnahme an Konferenzen und Messen zur Darstellung der Projektaktivitäten
    - Erstellung einer Projektmappe mit diversen Infomaterialen und regelmäßige Aktualisierung der Inhalte
    - Unterstützung bei der graphischen Darstellung von Fachthemen oder Konzepten
    - Aufbereitung und Dokumentation von Bildmaterial
    - Produktion von Bild / Videomaterial sowie Internetinhalten
    - Integration von Projektinformationen in Datenbanken, Kartographie der Projektaktivitäten und mediale Darstellung der Ergebnisse in Zusammenarbeit mit der Monitoring-Expertin und dem Fachpersonal
    - Enger Austausch und Abstimmung mit der Abteilung Kommunikation in der Zentrale zur Erstellung von diversen Informationsbeiträgen

  • Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH - CIM Integrated Expert - Congolese Ministry of Environment

    Kinshasa 2015 - maintenant Partner: German-Congolese "Conservation of biodiversity and sustainable forest management"
    Activities: Information and Communication Technology for Development
    - Environmental Program consulting on questions relating to internal and external communication strategy (i.e. budget tracking; planning and monitoring of activities)
    - National partner “National Center for Environmental Information" consulting on questions relating to communication strategy and communication tools (i.e. editing flyers, newsletters, logos, business cards; Corporate Identity; fundraising activities)
    - IT-training management focused on gender for the national partner (i.e. capacity building)
    - Knowledge management system management for the national partner

  • Parental leave - Parental leave

    Strasbourg 2014 - 2015

  • Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH - GIZ Technical Advisor - Burundian Ministry of Water

    Bujumbura 2012 - 2014 Partner: German-Burundian Water and Sanitation Program
    Activities: Information and Communication Technology for Development
    - Water and Sanitation Program consulting on questions relating to internal and external communication strategy (i.e. budget tracking; planning and monitoring of activities such as the Tanganyika Lake Day, Open Day at the Water Ministry, Women’s Day with GIZ staff)
    - National partner “Rural Hydraulic Agency” consulting on questions relating to communication strategy and communication tools (i.e. editing flyers, newsletters, logos, business cards; Corporate Identity; fundraising activities)
    - IT-training management focused on gender for the national partner (i.e. capacity building in Word and Excel, Web articles)
    - Knowledge management system management for the national partner

  • Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH - GIZ Technical Advisor - Beninese NGO

    Cotonou 2009 - 2012 Decentralisation Program "PDDC" - Partner: NGO "Centre Afrika Obota"
    Activities: Information and Communication Technology for Development
    - Contribution to defining, planning, delivering and monitoring digital projects such as the internet platform for the partner NGO - http://bit.ly/NyGlWr or http://bit.ly/9k0zeq
    - Monthly chat session organization and management for Benin young people and members of the civil society, political experts and Ministers (Community Management)
    - IT-training management for local experts (capacity building in Word, Excel and PowerPoint, SPIP coding, social media tools initiation)
    - Contribution to defining standards and guidelines for our partner’s digital communication with stakeholders and donors

  • Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH - GIZ Junior Technical Advisor - Beninese NGO

    Cotonou 2007 - 2008 Decentralisation Program "PDDC" - Partner: NGO "Centre Afrika Obota"
    Activities: Information and Communication Technology for Development
    Creation, design, scheduling and distribution of the first reference guide in Benin for young people “Guide d’Orientation des Jeunes” (80 pages)

  • European Personnel Selection Office (EPSO) - Officer Candidate

    Strasbourg 2007 - 2007 Admission Tests as Administrator (Information/Communication/Media)

  • German-Malagasy NGO DMVE e.V. - Voluntary service

    Antananarivo 2006 - maintenant French and German Teacher for a German-Malagasy NGO in Antananarivo

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh - Marketing Assistant Training

    Stuttgart 2004 - 2006 Departments: Global Marketing / Sales Operations (Stuttgart).
    Private/Public Partnership development management between Robert Bosch GmbH and international firms as well as State Universities

  • German Academic Exchange Service DAAD - Foreign Language Teaching Assistant

    Communication | Berlin / Bonn 2003 - 2005 French teacher for the German Academic Exchange Service.
    High Schools: Beethoven-Oberschule, Berlin / Aloisiuskolleg, Bonn

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh - Webmaster Training

    Stuttgart 2003 - 2003 Department: Strategic Marketing and Communication (Stuttgart).
    Database programming for customer web portal (PHP/Oracle)

Formations

  • Université De Franche Comté, UFR STGI

    Montbeliard 1998 - 2003 Master e-Commerce / Computer Programming / Design

    - Study and analysis of the specificity of e-commerce markets in French, English and German speaking countries; cultural aspects and translation
    - E-Commerce-specific issues; benchmarking analyses; e-Ads; e-Security
    - Image processing (Photoshop) and programming (PHP/SQL)

