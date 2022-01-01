Arnaud BREITENSTEIN

-
Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH
- Spécialiste en communication d'entreprise
Communication | Tunis
2022 - maintenant
Spécialiste en communication d'entreprise sur 2 niveaux de conseil :
- Initiative spéciale : "Partenariat pour l'emploi & Appui aux moyennes entreprises en Tunisie" (50%)
- Champ prioritaire : "Formation et croissance durable pour des emplois de qualité" (50%)
- Conseils techniques/stratégiques pour le positionnement public des projets au sein du cluster, l'utilisation des médias sociaux et une présence cohérente vers l'extérieur
- Appui technique dans le cadre du traitement des demandes du BMZ et lors de l'élaboration de produits (présentations, fiches d'info, synthèses...)
- Communication avec les partenaires (inter)nationaux
- Coordination de prestataires de services & assurance qualité
- Gestion des connaissances dans le domaine de la communication
Deutsche Gesellschaft Für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (giz) Gmbh
- Advisor Communication & Monitoring (Promoting Employment in Rural Regions in Tunisia)
Tunis
2020 - 2022
- Entwicklung einer Kommunikationsstrategie für die Öffentlichkeitsarbeit des Vorhabens zur Zielgruppe, zu den Partnern und zum Auftraggeber
- Aufsetzen des Wissensmanagements des Vorhabens und Anleitung der MitarbeiterInnen in der Nutzung des Systems + Sicherstellung und Einbettung der Standards in das Netzwerk der Clusterkommunikatoren
- Weiterentwicklung des Monitoringssystems und Steuerung der Anwendung im Vorhaben
- Übernahme von fachlichen Beratungsaufgaben im Hinblick auf Beschäftigungsförderung (2 Mikroprojekte) + Vernetzung mit deutschen Strukturen zum Thema Beschäftigungsförderung
https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/71897.html
Deutsche Gesellschaft Für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (giz) Gmbh
- Interim Head of Project - Global project "Special initiative One World without Hunger"
Yaoundé
2018 - maintenant
- Interimsphase als Head of project mit Übergabe der operationellen Aufgaben (Änderungsarbeitsvorschlag, Wirkungsmatrix, Sachstände, Verträge & Einkäufe, Finanzmonitoring, interne und externe Kommunikation, usw.)
- Durchführung des SEWOH-Projektes und Personalführung liegen bei der Clusterkoordinatorin "Ländliche Entwicklung"
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH
- Advisor Communication - Global project "Special initiative One World without Hunger"
Yaoundé
2017 - 2019
- Unterstützung des Projektleiters bei der Ausarbeitung einer Kommunikationsstrategie
- Darstellung der Projektaktivitäten (Trainingsansatzes, Innovationen, Partner) in griffiger, vereinfachter Bild- und Textsprache
- Gestaltung von PR Material (Newsletter, Infoblätter, Roll up, Posters, Projektdatenblätter, usw.)
- Organisation von und Teilnahme an Konferenzen und Messen zur Darstellung der Projektaktivitäten
- Erstellung einer Projektmappe mit diversen Infomaterialen und regelmäßige Aktualisierung der Inhalte
- Unterstützung bei der graphischen Darstellung von Fachthemen oder Konzepten
- Aufbereitung und Dokumentation von Bildmaterial
- Produktion von Bild / Videomaterial sowie Internetinhalten
- Integration von Projektinformationen in Datenbanken, Kartographie der Projektaktivitäten und mediale Darstellung der Ergebnisse in Zusammenarbeit mit der Monitoring-Expertin und dem Fachpersonal
- Enger Austausch und Abstimmung mit der Abteilung Kommunikation in der Zentrale zur Erstellung von diversen Informationsbeiträgen
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH
- CIM Integrated Expert - Congolese Ministry of Environment
Kinshasa
2015 - maintenant
Partner: German-Congolese "Conservation of biodiversity and sustainable forest management"
Activities: Information and Communication Technology for Development
- Environmental Program consulting on questions relating to internal and external communication strategy (i.e. budget tracking; planning and monitoring of activities)
- National partner “National Center for Environmental Information" consulting on questions relating to communication strategy and communication tools (i.e. editing flyers, newsletters, logos, business cards; Corporate Identity; fundraising activities)
- IT-training management focused on gender for the national partner (i.e. capacity building)
- Knowledge management system management for the national partner
Parental leave
- Parental leave
Strasbourg
2014 - 2015
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH
- GIZ Technical Advisor - Burundian Ministry of Water
Bujumbura
2012 - 2014
Partner: German-Burundian Water and Sanitation Program
Activities: Information and Communication Technology for Development
- Water and Sanitation Program consulting on questions relating to internal and external communication strategy (i.e. budget tracking; planning and monitoring of activities such as the Tanganyika Lake Day, Open Day at the Water Ministry, Women’s Day with GIZ staff)
- National partner “Rural Hydraulic Agency” consulting on questions relating to communication strategy and communication tools (i.e. editing flyers, newsletters, logos, business cards; Corporate Identity; fundraising activities)
- IT-training management focused on gender for the national partner (i.e. capacity building in Word and Excel, Web articles)
- Knowledge management system management for the national partner
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH
- GIZ Technical Advisor - Beninese NGO
Cotonou
2009 - 2012
Decentralisation Program "PDDC" - Partner: NGO "Centre Afrika Obota"
Activities: Information and Communication Technology for Development
- Contribution to defining, planning, delivering and monitoring digital projects such as the internet platform for the partner NGO - http://bit.ly/NyGlWr or http://bit.ly/9k0zeq
- Monthly chat session organization and management for Benin young people and members of the civil society, political experts and Ministers (Community Management)
- IT-training management for local experts (capacity building in Word, Excel and PowerPoint, SPIP coding, social media tools initiation)
- Contribution to defining standards and guidelines for our partner’s digital communication with stakeholders and donors
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH
- GIZ Junior Technical Advisor - Beninese NGO
Cotonou
2007 - 2008
Decentralisation Program "PDDC" - Partner: NGO "Centre Afrika Obota"
Activities: Information and Communication Technology for Development
Creation, design, scheduling and distribution of the first reference guide in Benin for young people “Guide d’Orientation des Jeunes” (80 pages)
European Personnel Selection Office (EPSO)
- Officer Candidate
Strasbourg
2007 - 2007
Admission Tests as Administrator (Information/Communication/Media)
German-Malagasy NGO DMVE e.V.
- Voluntary service
Antananarivo
2006 - maintenant
French and German Teacher for a German-Malagasy NGO in Antananarivo
Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Marketing Assistant Training
Stuttgart
2004 - 2006
Departments: Global Marketing / Sales Operations (Stuttgart).
Private/Public Partnership development management between Robert Bosch GmbH and international firms as well as State Universities
German Academic Exchange Service DAAD
- Foreign Language Teaching Assistant
Communication | Berlin / Bonn
2003 - 2005
French teacher for the German Academic Exchange Service.
High Schools: Beethoven-Oberschule, Berlin / Aloisiuskolleg, Bonn
Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Webmaster Training
Stuttgart
2003 - 2003
Department: Strategic Marketing and Communication (Stuttgart).
Database programming for customer web portal (PHP/Oracle)