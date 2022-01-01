Arnaud SONNET

Arnaud has more than 15 years of experience in International Business Development and Account Management. He has mainly worked within the Information Technology and Competitive Intelligence sector as well as in the Software industry.



He has degrees from both law and Business Administration and International Marketing from France and the UK.

Having held several positions in Marketing and Sales in Romania, Chile, Libya, UK and Belgium, Arnaud settled near Geneva, Switzerland, where he worked at Thomson Reuters as an Account Manager. At Thomson Reuters his focus was to manage and develop corporate and commodities accounts for large corporate clients in France. For family reasons, he settled in the ‘flat countries’ continuing business development in the Benelux for Reuters.



Since 2011, Arnaud has been working with 3E Company, a global provider of chemical, regulatory and compliance information services, responsible for key client management with the HQ and main offices in Europe. And therefore also, a no stranger to very heavily regulated chemical industry policy.



For Arnaud, working for EurActiv is a real opportunity to be at the heart of Europe and experience its exciting multicultural environment... Where extraordinary people, great ideas, and valuable business all fit together.