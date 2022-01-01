Arnaud TELINGE

- Adaptable and savvy CEng, more than 10 years’ professional experience offering successful development and delivery of safety consulting services, assessment and certification projects, across energy, oil & gas, automotive, military and railway industries.



- Flexible and proficient manager who has directed up to 5 junior consultants.



- Skilled Sales and Bid Manager responsible for delivering up to 140 million€ Technical and Commercial proposals.



- Motivated, hardworking achiever recognised for consistent application of skills.



- Goal-driven performer who has successfully chaired Risk Analysis workshops, and delivered all types of Reliability, Availability, Maintainability and Safety related studies.



- Pragmatic approach in leading and delivering collaborative technical studies such as Functional analysis, Risk analysis, PRA, FMECA, HAZOP, LOPA, Fault Trees, Petri Nets, Markov chains calculations.



- Deep knowledge and understanding of Safety instrumented system (SIS) and functional safety standards: IEC 61508, IEC 61511, ISO 13849, CENELEC 5012x, ISO 26262.



Mes compétences :

SIL

IEC 61508

RAM

FMDS

Safety