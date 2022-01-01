Menu

Arnaud TELINGE

Abrest

- Adaptable and savvy CEng, more than 10 years’ professional experience offering successful development and delivery of safety consulting services, assessment and certification projects, across energy, oil & gas, automotive, military and railway industries.

- Flexible and proficient manager who has directed up to 5 junior consultants.

- Skilled Sales and Bid Manager responsible for delivering up to 140 million€ Technical and Commercial proposals.

- Motivated, hardworking achiever recognised for consistent application of skills.

- Goal-driven performer who has successfully chaired Risk Analysis workshops, and delivered all types of Reliability, Availability, Maintainability and Safety related studies.

- Pragmatic approach in leading and delivering collaborative technical studies such as Functional analysis, Risk analysis, PRA, FMECA, HAZOP, LOPA, Fault Trees, Petri Nets, Markov chains calculations.

- Deep knowledge and understanding of Safety instrumented system (SIS) and functional safety standards: IEC 61508, IEC 61511, ISO 13849, CENELEC 5012x, ISO 26262.

Mes compétences :
SIL
IEC 61508
RAM
FMDS
Safety

Entreprises

  • Easymile - Product Manager

    Abrest 2017 - maintenant

  • Transport System Catapult - Senior Safety Technologist

    2017 - 2017 Working across the road, aviation, rail and marine domains, the Automated Transport Systems business unit is exploring the use of increased levels of automation (and connectivity) to improve the experience of transport users and operators. The aim is to understand candidate technology readiness levels and to lead / collaborate on a series of strategic projects which align latest automation technologies with specific transport challenges.

    The TSC is the UK's technology and innovation centre for Intelligent Mobility, researching and encouraging the use of emerging technologies to improve the movement of people and goods. The centre's objective is to increase the UK's market share in intelligent mobility - creating jobs and generating long-term growth.

  • Bureau Veritas UK Ltd - Risk & Safety Senior Manager - SIL Services Team Leader

    Puteaux 2015 - 2016 SALES & MARKETING
     Development of the SIL related services for Bureau Veritas in the UK
     Development of services related to Wind industry, Cyber Security, Connected and Autonomous Vehicle.
     Sales Management
     Business Development
     Preparation of technical and commercial offers.

    OPERATIONS
     Technical consultancy to a range of clients to reduce their risk to as low as reasonably practicable & optimise safety management systems.
     H&S and process safety advice to clients to optimise their management systems, assessing UK H&S regulatory compliance, facilitation of hazard workshops and undertaking both audit and internal review activities.
     Wind Certification Project - Contract management
     Work completed for a variety of industries and clients including National Grid, Beiersdorf, CarillionAmey, OEG, The Crown Estate, Rolls Royce.
     Effective project management demonstrated by consistently meeting timeline and budget constraints with commendations for quality of work.

  • Bureau Veritas - Bid Manager

    Puteaux 2015 - 2015 Managing Bids (500k€ to 10M€), I am in charge of planning, organization, creation and management of comprehensive, responsive and competitive proposal documents.

    I am involved in the preparation of the project tenders from pre-qualification up to contractual / financial close.

    One of my key objectives is managing and leading the project team to ensure that projects are delivered on time and on quality, as well as organizing the activities of the project team.

    In order to perform well in sales I always use my organizational skills in order to achieve high quality standard and efficient time management.

  • Bureau Veritas - Responsable d'Opérations FMDS - Marchés Défense et SMART GRIDS

    Puteaux 2011 - 2014 1- Opérationnel :
    Missions d’évaluation et certification relatives aux normes de sécurité Fonctionnelles. Niveau SIL1 à SIL4.
    - IEC 61508
    - IEC 61511
    - ISO 26262
    - IEC 61513
    - CENELEC (50126, 50128 et 50129)

    Réalisation d'étude RAMS et modélisation de systèmes.

    Animation HAZOP et LOPA.

    2- Commercial :
    - Prospection.
    - Réalisation des offres
    - Développement de prestations innovantes

    3- Management et gestion de projets :
    Management de consultants en Sûreté de Fonctionnement pour la réalisation de missions d'évaluation et certification.

    4- Secteurs :
    - Automobile (DELPHI, RENAULT, ACTIA, Véhicule Electrique...)
    - Défense (DCNS, NEXTER, SCHNEIDER, SABCA, ELTA, EURIWARE...)
    - Electronique ( FRESENIUS, SIERRA, LEA...)
    - Rail (ALSTOM, RATP...)
    - Oil & Gas (ALSTOM, NPCC...)
    - SMART GRIDS

  • Bureau Veritas - Consultant en Sureté de Fonctionnement

    Puteaux 2008 - 2011

