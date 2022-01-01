Arnaud TELINGE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
- Adaptable and savvy CEng, more than 10 years’ professional experience offering successful development and delivery of safety consulting services, assessment and certification projects, across energy, oil & gas, automotive, military and railway industries.
- Flexible and proficient manager who has directed up to 5 junior consultants.
- Skilled Sales and Bid Manager responsible for delivering up to 140 million€ Technical and Commercial proposals.
- Motivated, hardworking achiever recognised for consistent application of skills.
- Goal-driven performer who has successfully chaired Risk Analysis workshops, and delivered all types of Reliability, Availability, Maintainability and Safety related studies.
- Pragmatic approach in leading and delivering collaborative technical studies such as Functional analysis, Risk analysis, PRA, FMECA, HAZOP, LOPA, Fault Trees, Petri Nets, Markov chains calculations.
- Deep knowledge and understanding of Safety instrumented system (SIS) and functional safety standards: IEC 61508, IEC 61511, ISO 13849, CENELEC 5012x, ISO 26262.
Mes compétences :
SIL
IEC 61508
RAM
FMDS
Safety