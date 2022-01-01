Arnaud WENGER

Multi-disciplinary business professional with a breadth of experience in legal & compliance and project management in both the energy sector and financial industry with an IT background. Having been given the opportunities across a variety of portfolios, to overcome steep learning curves and grow, I have successfully led diverse teams of professionals in cross border projects.



These have included, but are not limited to:



 Legal & Compliance: Contracts; AML; KYC; risk mapping; control & testing; team management;

 Project management: Delivery of Business/Stakeholder Project Requirements through the employment of PM best practices, such as setup databases, launch new products or compliance projects;





Mes compétences :

Oil and Gas

Ucits and Islamic Fund

Draft and negotiate agreements

Project Management

In House legal advice

Staff Training

AML

Taxes

Asset management

Due Diligence

Draft internal procedures & policies

Compliance

Common and Civil Law