Menu

Arnaud WENGER

Paris

En résumé

Multi-disciplinary business professional with a breadth of experience in legal & compliance and project management in both the energy sector and financial industry with an IT background. Having been given the opportunities across a variety of portfolios, to overcome steep learning curves and grow, I have successfully led diverse teams of professionals in cross border projects.

These have included, but are not limited to:

 Legal & Compliance: Contracts; AML; KYC; risk mapping; control & testing; team management;
 Project management: Delivery of Business/Stakeholder Project Requirements through the employment of PM best practices, such as setup databases, launch new products or compliance projects;


Mes compétences :
Oil and Gas
Ucits and Islamic Fund
Draft and negotiate agreements
Project Management
In House legal advice
Staff Training
AML
Taxes
Asset management
Due Diligence
Draft internal procedures & policies
Compliance
Common and Civil Law

Entreprises

  • Crédit Suisse - AVP - AML/KYC Senior Officer

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Rakuten Payment Services SA - Compliance Manager

    2015 - 2015 - Perform customer due diligence, including: KYC, AML, screening against sanctions and politically exposed persons lists, risk assessment and mitigation, reporting suspicious activities
    - Monitor and review customer accounts and transactions, including high risk activities/customer profiles
    - Liaison and coordination of different parties (internal as well as external) in relation to KYC and AML related matters
    - Provide support, advice and compliance subject matter expertise to business and operations
    - Proactively contribute to the compliance operational processes improvement
    - Contribute to define, implement and report compliance operational metrics in order to improve the performance of the Compliance function
    - Design and implement the related compliance operational processes.
    - Assist internal and external auditors
    - Develop tools for compliance testing and control

    Projects:
    - Portfolio 1: develop a compliance tool
    o Optimize on-boarding’s process from the application to the acceptation of the merchant by compliance
    - Portfolio 2: risk mapping
    o Develop a risk mapping: create a risk assessment for countries, businesses, merchants, compliance

  • GPB Asset Management SA (Gazprombank Group) - Legal & Compliance Officer, project coordinator

    2013 - 2015 - In charge of all legal & compliance matters for the company and the fund (UCIT): corporate, contracts, data protection, Anti-Money Laundering, customer due diligence, reports reviewing.
    - Manage the account opening process
    - Liaise with Services Providers, Auditors, Regulators, Lawyers, Brokers, Clients
    - Be the FATCA Reporting Officer and Money Laundering Reporting Officer (for the company and the fund)

    Projects:
    - Portfolio 1 : Products Launch: Launch and manage Luxembourg investment products for emerging markets
    o Target: Russia, CIS, Middle-East, APAC + HK, Japan and Chinese markets
    - Portfolio 2 : Compliance & risk projects: Elaborate different compliance risk matrix & tools:
    o Set-up a matrix for identifying and scoring clients, counterparties and countries
    o Set-up tools able to verify the investment instruments used comply with the list of eligible instruments
    - Portfolio 3 : Quality system management: Plan & manage system of Internal Compliance Quality Audits
    o Optimize the Risk and Compliance controls

  • BNP Paribas Investment Partners Luxembourg - Legal Advisor / Project Manager

    2011 - 2013 - In charge of the Asian, Middle-East and Eastern European markets;
    - Negotiate contracts (mainly distribution and placement); Review of upcoming legislation and regulations;
    - Participate on the review of the clients on-boarding files prior to account opening to ensure appropriate KYC documentation is obtained and adequate due diligence is conducted
    - Provide advice and support to the staff on prudential regulatory and compliance & legal matters
    - Report the legal activity on monthly and quarterly basis to relevant department for quality control
    - Compare local procedures with various companies of BNP in order to develop a common practical approach

    Projects:
    - Portfolio 1: Enterprise Business Intelligence: - Setup inter-departments database (€100k):
    o Create a database to manage over 2500 agreements with inter-departments concern
    o Verify the clients’ payments : substantially lowers (by 80%) the risks of miss/wrong payment
    - Portfolio 2 : Business process improvement: – managed organization transformation
    o Optimize the coordination between the legal, KYC, sales and client services departments
     for the clients’ account opening process
     for the verification of clients’ payment process
    o Generate a new approach to enhance the efficiency (+75%) in business organization
    - Portfolio 3 : Business and legal strategy optimization:
    o Determine strategy applying on commercial agreements (+1000) to comply with the legislation

  • Law firm - Intern Legal Counsel

    2010 - 2011 - Draft and revise contracts and legal documents; Investigate and analysis factual aspect of cases; conduct legal researches and give legal opinions; Conduct client due diligence
    - Advice receivership and judicial liquidation. Review the main risks, propose solutions and monitor the implementation of the proposed solutions

Formations

Réseau