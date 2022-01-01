Arnaud WENGER

Multi-disciplinary business professional with a breadth of experience in legal & compliance and project management in both the energy sector and financial industry with an IT background. Having been given the opportunities across a variety of portfolios, to overcome steep learning curves and grow, I have successfully led diverse teams of professionals in cross border projects.
These have included, but are not limited to:
Legal & Compliance: Contracts; AML; KYC; risk mapping; control & testing; team management;
Project management: Delivery of Business/Stakeholder Project Requirements through the employment of PM best practices, such as setup databases, launch new products or compliance projects;
Mes compétences :
Oil and Gas
Ucits and Islamic Fund
Draft and negotiate agreements
Project Management
In House legal advice
Staff Training
AML
Taxes
Asset management
Due Diligence
Draft internal procedures & policies
Compliance
Common and Civil Law