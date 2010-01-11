Menu

Arthur LE LAYEC

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

Riyadh

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Patent litigation
Patent prosecution
Patent redaction

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Cabinet DEBAY - Conseil en Propriété Industrielle

    La Celle-Saint-Cloud 2015 - 2019

  • Cabinet DEBAY - Ingenieur Brevets

    La Celle-Saint-Cloud 2015 - 2015

  • BLETRY & ASSOCIES - Patent engineer

    2013 - 2015

  • Cabinet Wagret - Ingénieur Brevet

    Paris 2012 - 2013

  • Albéa - Patent Engineer Intern

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Performing duties of a patent engineer:
    - Patent redaction
    - Study of prior art, patentability, freedom of operate
    - Research reports analysis and responses to official notifications FR, EP, US
    - Patent portfolio review / IP strategy

  • Novagraaf - Patent Engineer Intern

    2011 - 2011 February 2011 - September 2011 (7 months)
    Coached by a French and European patent attorney

    Performing duties of a patent engineer:
    - Patent preliminary draft of (prior art, description, figures, examples, claims)
    - Study of prior art, patentability, freedom of operate
    - Preliminary analysis of research reports
    - Translation of claims (French-English, English-French)
    - Search jurisprudence
    - Preparation of Information Disclosure Statement (IDS)
    - Realization of the sequence listing with PatentIn 3.5

  • Virology Laboratory - ER1 DETIV- CHU Pitié-Salpêtrière - R&D Intern Engineer

    2009 - 2010 November 2009 – March 2010 (5 months)


    Development of a Marker Rescue protocol : The resistance of Human Herpesvirus 6 to antivirals

    Person in charge:
    Pr. Henri AGUT and Dr. Pascale BONNAFOUS Ph. D.

    Internship report:
    Optimization of genetic analysis techniques, in particular the transfer of marker (marker rescue) applied to problems of medical virology

    Short Abstract
    The aim of the internship was to optimize the technique of marker rescue to prove the implication of one single mutation of the DNA-polymerase in the resistant pattern of the strain. It consists in the induction of resistant phenotype by replacement of a normal gene with a mutated one by recombination. To obtain the studied phenotype, the mutated gene, inserted in a vector, must be introduced in cells by transfection. A stable cell line is obtained in presence of a selection compound. After that, the stable cell line is infected by a wild type sensitive virus, and finally the antiviral is added.


    Technologies used:
    Neon™ Transfection System, Nucleofector® Technology, Magnetofection™, BD FACSAria II cell sorter...

    Technicals applied:
    PCR, Cloning, PureYield Plasmid Midiprep System, Site-Directed Mutagenesis, Sequencing, Cell culture , Transfection of suspension cells, Infection...

    Work Environment: BSL2 Laboratory

  • Zeta Biotech - R&D Intern Engineer

    Antibes 2009 - 2009 March 2009 – May 2009 (3 months)

    Person in charge:
    Dr. Rozenn GUEGAN Ph. D.

    Development and implementation of a protocol for accelerated aging of gels and electrophoresis buffers

    Development of JAVA programs for R&D and communication department

    “January, 11, 2010

    To whom it may concern,,

    This letter is to convey my recommendation for Arthur Le Layec’s work.

    As a permanent researcher at the R&D laboratory of Zeta Biotech Company, I have directly supervised Arthur for 3 and half months last year. The projects he was involved in were aimed at determining a Company innovated product’s useful lifespan (UltraPag®- a dry precast gel for protein electrophoresis) and elaborating a JAVA simulator program for proteins analysis by using UltraPag® system for the website of the company (The Electrophoresis Simulator).
    During his internship, Arthur has developed good skills with vertical protein electrophoresis (SDS-PAGE), thermo accelerated ageing of polymers and mathematic model methods of ageing analysis. He planned his working period and learned the statistical and global approach necessary to define a linear evolution and degradation of a Biotechnological Product (by searching for specific and non specific characters related or not, taking care of failing non significant results deviations).
    He was also enthusiastic for providing helping hand with his knowledge in JAVA language to develop a commercial tool for the company. Arthur can work independently and has good communication skills.

    If I can be of any further assistance with Arthur’s recommendation, please feel free to contact me.


    Best regards,
    Rozenn GUEGAN, Ph. D.



    Zeta Biotech
    4, rue Louis de Broglie
    22 300 Lannion
    Tel: 0033 (0)2 96 48 14 88
    Fax: 0033 (0)2 96 48 15 74
    E-mail : rguegan@zetabiotech.com” 11 janvier 2010

  • ISREC, Swiss Institute of Experimental Cancer Res. - Laboratory Intern Technician

    2007 - 2007 July 2007 – August 2007 (2 months)

    Person in charge:
    Pr. Anne Grapin-Botton and PhD Marine Rentler-Courdier


    - Training to the handling of mouse in a SPF (Specific Pathogen Free) animal house and practice

    - Genotyping of mouse lines by PCR on genomic DNA, Dissection of mouse embryos, Cell culture…

    Working language: English

Formations

  • Office Européen Des Brevets OEB (Munich)

    Munich 2015 - 2015 Pre-EQE

  • Centre D'Études Internationales De La Propriété Intellectuelle (CEIPI)

    Strasbourg 2011 - 2012 Patent degree - Brevet d'invention

  • EF Education First (Chicago)

    Chicago 2008 - 2008 English school

    July 2008 – September 2008 (3 months) CHICAGO (IL, USA)

    Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC): 815/990

  • Institut Sup'Bio Technique De Paris ISBP

    Villejuif 2006 - 2011 Biotechnologie - R&D

    Teaching language :English

    Biotechnology - Biology - Chemistry

    SUP’BIOTECH’s education is a multidisciplinary balance between scientific and engineering qualifications, management skills, industrial know-how as well as knowledge of the international biotechnology market. Professors come from universities, research centers and private companies.