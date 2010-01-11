Arthur LE LAYEC

-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
Cabinet DEBAY
- Conseil en Propriété Industrielle
La Celle-Saint-Cloud
2015 - 2019
Cabinet DEBAY
- Ingenieur Brevets
La Celle-Saint-Cloud
2015 - 2015
BLETRY & ASSOCIES
- Patent engineer
2013 - 2015
Cabinet Wagret
- Ingénieur Brevet
Paris
2012 - 2013
Albéa
- Patent Engineer Intern
Paris
2012 - 2012
Performing duties of a patent engineer:
- Patent redaction
- Study of prior art, patentability, freedom of operate
- Research reports analysis and responses to official notifications FR, EP, US
- Patent portfolio review / IP strategy
Novagraaf
- Patent Engineer Intern
2011 - 2011
February 2011 - September 2011 (7 months)
Coached by a French and European patent attorney
Performing duties of a patent engineer:
- Patent preliminary draft of (prior art, description, figures, examples, claims)
- Study of prior art, patentability, freedom of operate
- Preliminary analysis of research reports
- Translation of claims (French-English, English-French)
- Search jurisprudence
- Preparation of Information Disclosure Statement (IDS)
- Realization of the sequence listing with PatentIn 3.5
Virology Laboratory - ER1 DETIV- CHU Pitié-Salpêtrière
- R&D Intern Engineer
2009 - 2010
November 2009 – March 2010 (5 months)
Development of a Marker Rescue protocol : The resistance of Human Herpesvirus 6 to antivirals
Person in charge:
Pr. Henri AGUT and Dr. Pascale BONNAFOUS Ph. D.
Internship report:
Optimization of genetic analysis techniques, in particular the transfer of marker (marker rescue) applied to problems of medical virology
Short Abstract
The aim of the internship was to optimize the technique of marker rescue to prove the implication of one single mutation of the DNA-polymerase in the resistant pattern of the strain. It consists in the induction of resistant phenotype by replacement of a normal gene with a mutated one by recombination. To obtain the studied phenotype, the mutated gene, inserted in a vector, must be introduced in cells by transfection. A stable cell line is obtained in presence of a selection compound. After that, the stable cell line is infected by a wild type sensitive virus, and finally the antiviral is added.
Technologies used:
Neon™ Transfection System, Nucleofector® Technology, Magnetofection™, BD FACSAria II cell sorter...
Technicals applied:
PCR, Cloning, PureYield Plasmid Midiprep System, Site-Directed Mutagenesis, Sequencing, Cell culture , Transfection of suspension cells, Infection...
Work Environment: BSL2 Laboratory
Zeta Biotech
- R&D Intern Engineer
Antibes
2009 - 2009
March 2009 – May 2009 (3 months)
Person in charge:
Dr. Rozenn GUEGAN Ph. D.
Development and implementation of a protocol for accelerated aging of gels and electrophoresis buffers
Development of JAVA programs for R&D and communication department
ISREC, Swiss Institute of Experimental Cancer Res.
- Laboratory Intern Technician
2007 - 2007
July 2007 – August 2007 (2 months)
Person in charge:
Pr. Anne Grapin-Botton and PhD Marine Rentler-Courdier
- Training to the handling of mouse in a SPF (Specific Pathogen Free) animal house and practice
- Genotyping of mouse lines by PCR on genomic DNA, Dissection of mouse embryos, Cell culture…
Working language: English