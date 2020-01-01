Menu

Ashkan SHAHSAVARI

Paris

En résumé

Intéressé par les SS2Is, et plus particulièrement les postes en rapport avec la Finance.

Mes compétences :
Linux/GNU (Red Hat Enterprise Linux)
C/C++
Microsoft Windows
Java

Entreprises

  • Solvay - PhD in theoretical polymer physics

    Paris 2014 - 2017 Development of a new model to study relaxation modes of polar polymers with high density of strong interactions and to create numerical tools to resolve proposed model.

    Achievement: I have described and investigated relaxation mechanisms of polar polymers with high density of strong interactions using numerical simulations. This has enabled us (i) to give a basic understanding of the dynamics of polar polymer and (ii) to study the durability, the stability and the ultimate properties - the emergence of microcavities and their propagation as a function of microscopic structure of polymers - of polar materials their application to industrial processes.

  • CNRS - Master's research internship

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Numerical modeling of Anderson localization of vectorial waves (light, sound, and matter waves) in disordered media using statistical methods.

    Achievement: during this period I have investigated the eigenvalues of the Green's random matrix (kernel of Helmholtz equation) to better understand of light with a view to applications for medical imaging.

  • Observatoire De Paris - Master's research internship

    2012 - 2012 Theoretical computation and digital application of the precession and the nutation of asteroids of the asteroid belt.

    Achievement: I have developed a thorough theoretical grounding to study the experimental results of the Dawn space probe.

  • CNRS - Bachelor of Science Program & internship

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Numerical simulation of X-ray absorption spectra of minerals with a perovskite structure (ABO3).

    Achievement: I have calibrated a simulation software (fdmnes) to fit numerical results to the experimental data.

Formations