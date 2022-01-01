Berrayah Asmae, a student majoring language sciences in the English language, in particular the field of macro-linguistics. she started her academic career with the desire to be able to combine her passion in helping and making change in others' lives and her love for the English language. Through her work as a volunteer in many facilities and associations, she had been able to find hope in achieving her goal in life. Despite the fact that globalization had huge influence on Algeria's status in many fields, development was evident in many aspects of human life, especially in the educational system of the country, yet it seems that that some barriers or constraints still exist and therefore resulting in foreign countries to be always one step ahead. My field of interest is Intellectual Disability (ID), sometimes referred to as people with special needs,a case that has definitely improved as compared to the past and is witnessing major change through time. Due to lack of interest of this case mainly by the government, there still exist some requirements to be fulfilled, duties to be complied toward it, complains need to be raised and problems need to be bettered, if not solved. I aim to do all what it takes to make change happen in this field, try and promote our country to the next level ....



Mes compétences :

Autonomie

Accessibilité aux personnes handicapées

Enseignement

Stratégie de communication

Pédagogie

Développement international

Marketing

Psychologie de l'enfant