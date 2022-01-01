Menu

Aurélia PERROT

Paris

Mes compétences :
First help
C2IT-IT
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • IGS - Responsable Relation Entreprise

    Paris 2014

  • Mission Locale - Conseillère Référente Emploi

    2014 - maintenant Entretien et Suivi Individuel du public de Mission Locale ( PPAE)
    Organisation et Animation de l'Atelier Club Emploi, coanimation avec le Pole Emploi de Pantin
    Organisation et Animation de Sessions de Recrutement
    Organisation et Animation des Ateliers Cv et Ateliers Garantie Jeune
    Responsable Relation Entreprise , de la Prospection et des Offres
    Prospection Alternance en partenariat avec Pole Emploi et Cap Emploi

  • MOZAIK RH - Project Manager of Cv VIDEO and CV-THEQUE

    2012 - 2013 Non-profit human resources firm specialized in the promotion of equal opportunity and diversity
    • Spearheaded a project to create a one-minute video resume to increase employability of candidates.
    • Identified and recruited participants, prepared and coordinated workshops, coached and oversaw preparation.
    • Managed filming and editing of final product.
    • Followed up on job placement of 124 former candidates.

  • Prins Henrik Skole - Assistant Teacher

    2011 - 2012 French school of Copenhagen, Denmark
    • Coordinated and supervised of a kindergarten class
    • Taught of community life and health with individual support for each child
    • Organised cultural field trips
    • Planned monthly educational and cultural workshops for the children (visual arts, etc.)
    • Assisted teacher in the smooth running of the classroom
    • Participated in the school life

  • Enfance et Partage - Communication interne

    AUZEVILLE TOLOSANE 2009 - 2010 • Drafted content for the website of the NGO
    • Organised the logistics and the organization of conferences, in partnership with the French Ministry of Health
    • Drafted press reviews
    • Managed internal communication

  • L' ETUDIANT AUTONOME - Managing editor

    2009 - 2010 NGO specialized in child care. Paris ,FRANCE
    • Participated in the development of a newly founded student newspapers
    • wrote , edited and worked as creative director for the monthly paper
    • managed logistics for the printing and distribution of over 20 000 copies at 7 universities

  • WWF France - Fundraiser

    Paris 2008 - 2008 • Advising on donation systems and tax deductions to the public at large
    • Organizing collects of funds
    • Reporting on activities to the agency

  • Droit Devant - Volunteer Social Worker

    2005 - 2007 NGO assisting marginalized communities: refugees, recent and clandestine immigrants.
    • Social and legal support, created files to follow regularization
    • Expanded the mission of the organization through political lobbying

Formations

Réseau