Aurélia PERROT

Mission Locale
- Conseillère Référente Emploi
2014 - maintenant Entretien et Suivi Individuel du public de Mission Locale ( PPAE)
Organisation et Animation de l'Atelier Club Emploi, coanimation avec le Pole Emploi de Pantin
Organisation et Animation de Sessions de Recrutement
Organisation et Animation des Ateliers Cv et Ateliers Garantie Jeune
Responsable Relation Entreprise , de la Prospection et des Offres
Prospection Alternance en partenariat avec Pole Emploi et Cap Emploi
MOZAIK RH
- Project Manager of Cv VIDEO and CV-THEQUE
2012 - 2013Non-profit human resources firm specialized in the promotion of equal opportunity and diversity
• Spearheaded a project to create a one-minute video resume to increase employability of candidates.
• Identified and recruited participants, prepared and coordinated workshops, coached and oversaw preparation.
• Managed filming and editing of final product.
• Followed up on job placement of 124 former candidates.
Prins Henrik Skole
- Assistant Teacher
2011 - 2012French school of Copenhagen, Denmark
• Coordinated and supervised of a kindergarten class
• Taught of community life and health with individual support for each child
• Organised cultural field trips
• Planned monthly educational and cultural workshops for the children (visual arts, etc.)
• Assisted teacher in the smooth running of the classroom
• Participated in the school life
Enfance et Partage
- Communication interne
AUZEVILLE TOLOSANE2009 - 2010• Drafted content for the website of the NGO
• Organised the logistics and the organization of conferences, in partnership with the French Ministry of Health
• Drafted press reviews
• Managed internal communication
L' ETUDIANT AUTONOME
- Managing editor
2009 - 2010NGO specialized in child care. Paris ,FRANCE
• Participated in the development of a newly founded student newspapers
• wrote , edited and worked as creative director for the monthly paper
• managed logistics for the printing and distribution of over 20 000 copies at 7 universities
WWF France
- Fundraiser
Paris2008 - 2008• Advising on donation systems and tax deductions to the public at large
• Organizing collects of funds
• Reporting on activities to the agency
Droit Devant
- Volunteer Social Worker
2005 - 2007NGO assisting marginalized communities: refugees, recent and clandestine immigrants.
• Social and legal support, created files to follow regularization
• Expanded the mission of the organization through political lobbying