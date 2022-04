I am a 24 year-old French engineer, graduated from the Ecole Centrale de Lyon (French Engineering Grande Ecole), with majors in Finance, Applied Mathematics and Business Development. During my course, I had the opportunity to perform long term internships in audit (Ernst & Young, Paris) and market finance (trading assistant at BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Paris and London). I am now leading a project in the commercial process improvement team of General Electric Oil & Gas in Aberdeen, Scotland.