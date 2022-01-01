I've specialized in insurance solutions, after gaining strong insight of :
* Asset/Wealth Management, compliance.
* Prime Brokerage, Intermediation :
- Futures & Options, Swaps, Structured Products, alternative investment instruments
- Regulatory compliance, Stocks & bonds, Real Assets. Trust Funds.
- Analysis, Credit, Clients Public Debt, Family office Private Banking.
- Trading : FXPB, EQPB, Synthetic PB, Fixed Income Prime Brokerage & Derivatives Clearing.
