I've specialized in insurance solutions, after gaining strong insight of :

* Asset/Wealth Management, compliance.

* Prime Brokerage, Intermediation :

- Futures & Options, Swaps, Structured Products, alternative investment instruments

- Regulatory compliance, Stocks & bonds, Real Assets. Trust Funds.

- Analysis, Credit, Clients Public Debt, Family office Private Banking.

- Trading : FXPB, EQPB, Synthetic PB, Fixed Income Prime Brokerage & Derivatives Clearing.