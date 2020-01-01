Menu

Aurélie SCHWALLER

Martin-Église

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Davigel - Sales Representative - Social Restaurant Industry

    Martin-Église 2014 - maintenant Trainee Program

    Develop Sales
    Enhance product awareness
    Develop client portfolio
    Negotiate Sales conditions

  • Unilever - Saleswoman - impulse ice cream in OOH (Magnum, Cornetto, Ben&Jerry's)

    Rueil-Malmaison 2014 - 2014 - Develop the impulse ice-cream sector in the North of France
    - Exploration of plausible points of sales
    - Open up new points of sales
    - Negotiate sales conditions with customers
    - Help customers increase their business turnover thanks to ice-cream

  • IÉSEG School of Management - Hostess at the UPLEGESS Congress 2013

    Lille 2013 - 2013 - Responsible for the delegates' welcome
    - Resource optimisation
    - Problem Solving
    - Group work

  • Job1China - Marketing Assistant

    2012 - 2012 - Develop the Universitiy partnership Network
    - Develop the communication/advertising methods and strategies (brochures, website, social networks etc.)

  • Ludwig Beck - Intern as a Saleswoman

    2011 - 2011 From June 2011 to July 2011, I did an Internship as a saleswoman at Ludwig Beck a German department store.
    I helped the customers to find the appropriate clothes, depending on their requests. In order to find exactly what was expected from the client, I had to apply some sales techniques. (ask specific question; sum up what had been said, in order to be sure to not forget anything etc.)

  • Hoffman Eitle - Intern as a Researcher

    2010 - 2010 During July 2010 I was a researcher at Hoffman Eitle.
    I was asked to find the European countries in which there is the most innovation, and in which sector.
    I also analysed the different sectors a famous Dutch company had innovated in, in order to find out if it could be a potential client or not.

    In order to do so I used several data-bases.

Formations

  • Renmin University Of China Renmin Business School (Beijing)

    Beijing 2011 - 2012 exchange year / BBA

  • Université Catholique De Lille

    Lille 2009 - 2014 Msc in Management

    2011/2012 Exchange Student at Renmin University of China (Beijing)

  • Lycée Jean Renoir

    Munich 1997 - 2009

