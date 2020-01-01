Aurélie SCHWALLER

-
Davigel
- Sales Representative - Social Restaurant Industry
Martin-Église
2014 - maintenant
Trainee Program
Develop Sales
Enhance product awareness
Develop client portfolio
Negotiate Sales conditions
-
Unilever
- Saleswoman - impulse ice cream in OOH (Magnum, Cornetto, Ben&Jerry's)
Rueil-Malmaison
2014 - 2014
- Develop the impulse ice-cream sector in the North of France
- Exploration of plausible points of sales
- Open up new points of sales
- Negotiate sales conditions with customers
- Help customers increase their business turnover thanks to ice-cream
-
IÉSEG School of Management
- Hostess at the UPLEGESS Congress 2013
Lille
2013 - 2013
- Responsible for the delegates' welcome
- Resource optimisation
- Problem Solving
- Group work
-
Job1China
- Marketing Assistant
2012 - 2012
- Develop the Universitiy partnership Network
- Develop the communication/advertising methods and strategies (brochures, website, social networks etc.)
-
Ludwig Beck
- Intern as a Saleswoman
2011 - 2011
From June 2011 to July 2011, I did an Internship as a saleswoman at Ludwig Beck a German department store.
I helped the customers to find the appropriate clothes, depending on their requests. In order to find exactly what was expected from the client, I had to apply some sales techniques. (ask specific question; sum up what had been said, in order to be sure to not forget anything etc.)
-
Hoffman Eitle
- Intern as a Researcher
2010 - 2010
During July 2010 I was a researcher at Hoffman Eitle.
I was asked to find the European countries in which there is the most innovation, and in which sector.
I also analysed the different sectors a famous Dutch company had innovated in, in order to find out if it could be a potential client or not.
In order to do so I used several data-bases.