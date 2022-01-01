Menu

Aurélien GRILLET

Épernon

En résumé

Je suis responsable Automatisme et Informatique Industrielle et développe ces activités tout en manageant une équipe de techniciens pluridisciplinaires.

Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Sealed Air SAS - Automation responsible

    Épernon 2008 - maintenant - Strong knowledge of Automatism, Networks and Human-Machine Interface.
    - Leadership and management skills in the packaging automatism industry. Manager of 4 Automation Engineers.
    - Ability to provide technical support and to develop effective staff training in the use of Industrial Automation Systems and Equipment.
    - Needs analysis and performance evaluation. Organizing and supervising industrial automation, computer parts, maintenance, projects and innovation.

  • Sealed Air SAS - Project Manager

    Épernon 2005 - 2008 - Industrial equipments improvement: Evaluate and make recommendations for office automation selection, purchase and installation.
    - Writing requirement specifications and acquisitions budget.
    - Direct contact with suppliers
    - Project example: improvement of film plastic transfer motorization, accomplishing costs energies savings.

  • Sealed Air SAS - Automation Engineer

    Épernon 2003 - 2005 - Development of automation, design, specification, programming, and testing controls systems.
    - Experience in automation office project, HMI and industrial computers interface.
    - Project example: Ethernet network installation for industrial computer interface and HMI, PLC5 revamping to Control Logix system.

