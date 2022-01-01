Aurélien GRILLET

Je suis responsable Automatisme et Informatique Industrielle et développe ces activités tout en manageant une équipe de techniciens pluridisciplinaires.
Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Sealed Air SAS
- Automation responsible
Épernon2008 - maintenant- Strong knowledge of Automatism, Networks and Human-Machine Interface.
- Leadership and management skills in the packaging automatism industry. Manager of 4 Automation Engineers.
- Ability to provide technical support and to develop effective staff training in the use of Industrial Automation Systems and Equipment.
- Needs analysis and performance evaluation. Organizing and supervising industrial automation, computer parts, maintenance, projects and innovation.
Sealed Air SAS
- Project Manager
Épernon2005 - 2008- Industrial equipments improvement: Evaluate and make recommendations for office automation selection, purchase and installation.
- Writing requirement specifications and acquisitions budget.
- Direct contact with suppliers
- Project example: improvement of film plastic transfer motorization, accomplishing costs energies savings.
Sealed Air SAS
- Automation Engineer
Épernon2003 - 2005- Development of automation, design, specification, programming, and testing controls systems.
- Experience in automation office project, HMI and industrial computers interface.
- Project example: Ethernet network installation for industrial computer interface and HMI, PLC5 revamping to Control Logix system.