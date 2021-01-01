Aurore SEVESTRE

Mes compétences :
Tracking systems
Analytics, CrazyEgg, Mouseflow
Balsamiq & Power Point
Windows office
Photohop and Illustrator basic knowledge
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Mymoneypark AG
- Director of user experience
2011 - 2014Building up and optimization of the website and platform. Conception, management of a team of freelance designers, management of slicing and integration of the design, close work with the product team and content team.
Wimdu GmbH
- Product manager - consultancy
2011 - 2011Berlin: Build the architecture of the website and supervision of the design. Liaison with developers and marketing team.
Paris: Set-up of the new country. Recruiting (approximatively 20 people), preparation of the basic sales material, event organization…
EL Media Global
- Project manager
2010 - 2011In charge of the optimization of the website and of the training of the country teams. Features suggestions and management of the design (2 to 3 designers) and development (team of 5). Main liaison of the teams, redaction of a manual, knowledge sharing.
Wikine
- Entrepreneur
2008 - 2010Boutique et magazine en ligne
Formations
University Of La Sorbonne, Paris IV, Paris, France (Paris)