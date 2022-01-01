Menu

Aziz GUELLICH, PHD

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Clinical Research
EMEA
FDA

Entreprises

  • Freelance - Medical Writer/Consultant

    2016 - maintenant

  • Department of Cardiology/ Henri Mondor Hospital. - Medical Writer

    2013 - 2016 Medical writing

  • University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - Research Associate

    2007 - 2013 Design research plans, prepare schedules and coordinate projects.
    Participate in the development of protocols.
    Write grant applications, authorizations and progress reports.
    Perform preclinical studies.
    Collect/review data and ensure compliance with multiple protocols.
    Present the results in national and international meetings and prepare scientific publications.
    Strategic intelligence.
    Team management.

Formations

Réseau