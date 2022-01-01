Menu

Aziz IGHMOUR

Bois-Colombes Cedex

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • IBM Global Services - SAP Solution Manager Consultant

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 2011 - maintenant • ALM Processes specialities :
    Solution Documentation, Solution Implementation, Template Management, Test Management, Change Control Management, Application Incident Management.
    • Methodology and implementation tools:
    - Implementation IBM SAP Methods, Content and Tools (Ascendant™ SAP Methods Roadmap, Next Generation Tools…).
    - Implementation and Optimizing Process-Driven SAP Solution Manager with ARIS Business Architect for SAP.
    - TAO implementation services aligned with SAP Solution Manager, SAP QC & QTP by HP.

  • Software AG - ARIS BPM/ SAP SOLUTION MANAGER CONSULTANT

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2011 • Process modeling and Enterprise Architecture by using ARIS Platform (ITA, Aris for SAP, ABA, ABD, Business Publisher…).
    • Implementation Projects with SAP Solution Manager.
    • Define the Methodological scope of synchronization and interaction between Aris and SAP.
    • Automation of control testing based on business processes described using ARIS.
    • Administration, management functionalities, analysis and maintain consistency of the business processes repository.
    • Installation, implementation and configuration of the Aris platform.

Formations

  • Université De Technologies (Troyes)

    Troyes 2004 - 2007 Engineer's degree, Industrial Systems

Réseau