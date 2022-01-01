Aziz IGHMOUR

IBM Global Services
- SAP Solution Manager Consultant
Bois-Colombes Cedex 2011 - maintenant• ALM Processes specialities :
Solution Documentation, Solution Implementation, Template Management, Test Management, Change Control Management, Application Incident Management.
• Methodology and implementation tools:
- Implementation IBM SAP Methods, Content and Tools (Ascendant™ SAP Methods Roadmap, Next Generation Tools…).
- Implementation and Optimizing Process-Driven SAP Solution Manager with ARIS Business Architect for SAP.
- TAO implementation services aligned with SAP Solution Manager, SAP QC & QTP by HP.
Software AG
- ARIS BPM/ SAP SOLUTION MANAGER CONSULTANT
Courbevoie 2007 - 2011• Process modeling and Enterprise Architecture by using ARIS Platform (ITA, Aris for SAP, ABA, ABD, Business Publisher…).
• Implementation Projects with SAP Solution Manager.
• Define the Methodological scope of synchronization and interaction between Aris and SAP.
• Automation of control testing based on business processes described using ARIS.
• Administration, management functionalities, analysis and maintain consistency of the business processes repository.
• Installation, implementation and configuration of the Aris platform.
Formations
Université De Technologies (Troyes)
Troyes2004 - 2007Engineer's degree, Industrial Systems