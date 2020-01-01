Menu

Aziza MZOUGHI

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Responsible for internal mobility
CUSTOMER SUPPORT
team player
responsible for making appointments
listening skills
back office
analysis of CV screening and conduct telephone
Team Management
Superb communication skills
Responsible for the store stock
Responsible for the integration of new recruits an
Responsible for the career management
Responsible for exit interviews and monitoring
Responsible for customer Telemarketers
Records Management
Payroll
Merchandising
Manage New Hire On
Ledgers
Employment Law
Emergencies Assistance
CVs Selection

Entreprises

  • IMH Groupe - Directrice Des Ressources Humaines

    2020 - maintenant

  • Momentum Technologies - Directrice Des Ressources Humaines (Consultante)

    2019 - 2020

  • Technic Marketing Service - Directrice Des Ressources Humaines

    2017 - 2019

  • Linedata Services - Consultante en Ressources Humaines

    Neuilly sur seine 2016 - 2017

  • Business & Decision - Sr. HR Business Partner Consultant

    Courbevoie 2016 - 2016

  • Vistaprint - HR Site lead

    Paris 2009 - 2015

  • Stream Global Services - Recruiter

    Angers 2007 - 2009

  • Samsung - Sr. Administrative Assistant

    La Plaine Saint-Denis 2007 - 2007

  • Edatis - Recouvrement Specialist

    Paris 2004 - 2006

  • Teleperformance Tunisie - Recruiter

    Asnières sur Seine 2002 - 2004

  • celio* - Commercial Assistant

    Saint Ouen 1999 - 2002

Formations

  • Swiss Nova (Tunis)

    Tunis 2016 - 2016 Certified Swiss Nova Consultant

  • ICF Tunisie ( FormaXion) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2015 - 2017 Certified Executive Coach ICF

  • Psynapse ( Alfacom) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2015 - 2016 Hypnotherapeute

  • Amideast (Tunis)

    Tunis 2014 - 2015 Level 10

  • British Council (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - 2013 Level 9

  • Vistaprint (Barcelone)

    Barcelone 2012 - 2014 Management Development Program

  • Lycée Pilote Des Arts El Omrane (El Omrane Tunis)

    El Omrane Tunis 1991 - 1999

