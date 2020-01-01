Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
B. SUPPRIMER MON COMPTE
Ajouter
B. SUPPRIMER MON COMPTE
Bois-Colombes Cedex
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IBM Global Services
- Architecte technique et réseau
Bois-Colombes Cedex
1999 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Centrale De Lille
Lille
1990 - 1993
Réseau
Alex FLEISCHER
Biliana PROKOPIEVA
Catherine DIEZ
Catherine JEZEQUEL
Dominique GÖLLER
Hervé LIEU
Luc MEDARD
Rodolphe PONROY
Thierry LAFUE