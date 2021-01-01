Menu

Bachir BOUACHERIA

BLIDA

En résumé

I'm an architect graduated from the Polytechnic School of Architecture and Urbanism, Algiers EPAU.
I taught at the University of Blida, as associate professor in parallel I did the project leader for different urban and architectural study, and then architect and builder in my compt. And consulting architect for several municipalities
According to my 20 years of experiment in the field of architecture and the construction industry, and same as technical teacher, I seek a pay or it there with the free enterprise, and to promote my knowledge to make

Mes compétences :
architecte constructeur
Urbanisme
Architecture
Hydraulique routière
National Parks
Town Planning

Entreprises

  • Universsity saad dahleb of blida - Enseignant associé

    2002 - 2004

  • Direction des foret parc national - Architecte conseil

    1996 - 2000 Etablir des plans au niveau parc national , participer al'elaboration du pdau et des pos concenant le parc plan de reamenagement de divers sites , monuments et plas de renovation de quelques structure ....

  • Centre universsitaire de blida - Enseignant

    1990 - 1991 j'assurer le module equipement dans le domaine architecture et batiment

  • BLIDA MUNICIPALITY - Architecte

    1990 - 2010

  • Agence fonciere A F L 1988 - Chef de projet

    1988 - 1990 etat des lieux de la ville a etudier , restruturation - extension positive- valoriser les sites anciens - fournir aux collectivités locales un portefeuilles fonciers (uranisable ou agricoles .....) avec une étude dimpact tres détaillées

  • niveau Agence foncière de Blida - Chef de projet

    1987 - 1990 au Directeur d'urbanisme : Commune de -------
    Directeur des réseaux et infrastructure hydraulique 2013
    Maitrisant l'outil informatique, et auto CAD, gestion et études d'urbanisation des villes ; gestion des marchés publique, valorisation technique et financière du patrimoine
    Fonctions en parallèle ; membre de juré des concours d'architecture et d'urbanisme, Architecte conseil auprès de la direction du Parc National de Chréa, enseignant vacataire module équipement bâtiment au niveau du Centre Universitaire de Blida, enseignant associer au niveau de l'Université de Blida, institut d'architecture (3eme année pendant 3 ans, 4eme année pendant 2ans et 5eme année pendant 4ans option patrimoine,)
    Langues écrites, Arabe, Français, anglais
    Langues parlées, Arabe, Français, anglais moyen

  • Scout musulman - Eleve

    1972 - 1975

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique D'Architecture Et D'Urbanisme (EPAU) (Alger)

    Alger 1980 - 1985 URBANISME OPERATIONEL

