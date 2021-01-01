Bachir BOUACHERIA

I'm an architect graduated from the Polytechnic School of Architecture and Urbanism, Algiers EPAU.

I taught at the University of Blida, as associate professor in parallel I did the project leader for different urban and architectural study, and then architect and builder in my compt. And consulting architect for several municipalities

According to my 20 years of experiment in the field of architecture and the construction industry, and same as technical teacher, I seek a pay or it there with the free enterprise, and to promote my knowledge to make



Mes compétences :

architecte constructeur

Urbanisme

Architecture

Hydraulique routière

National Parks

Town Planning