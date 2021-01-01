Artist & Designer

beatricelartigue.fr| lab212.org





Béatrice Lartigue is a french artist based in Paris. She creates interactive installations. Béatrice’s lines of enquiry include the invisible relationships within images, space and time.



Béatrice had many opportunities to exhibit her works in many international venues and events: The Barbican Centre (London), The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Tokyo), The Tekniska Museet (Stockholm)… Her work was rewarded by many prizes from: The Lumen Prize (2015), ONF & Arte (2014) and Google (2014).



Mes compétences :

Conception

Direction artistique

Animation d'équipe

Animation de formations

Gestion de projet

Enseignement

Ux design