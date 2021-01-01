Menu

Béatrice LARTIGUE

MONTREUIL

En résumé

Artist & Designer
beatricelartigue.fr| lab212.org


Béatrice Lartigue is a french artist based in Paris. She creates interactive installations. Béatrice’s lines of enquiry include the invisible relationships within images, space and time.

Béatrice had many opportunities to exhibit her works in many international venues and events: The Barbican Centre (London), The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Tokyo), The Tekniska Museet (Stockholm)… Her work was rewarded by many prizes from: The Lumen Prize (2015), ONF & Arte (2014) and Google (2014).

Mes compétences :
Conception
Direction artistique
Animation d'équipe
Animation de formations
Gestion de projet
Enseignement
Ux design

Entreprises

  • Hyptique - Junior Artistic Director

    2008 - 2009 www.hyptique.fr

    Compétences :
    . Conception UX
    . Direction artistique

    Références :
    . MINISTERE DE LA CULTURE, CITU
    . BANQUE DU MAROC, TSR
    . CONSEIL NATIONAL DE L'ORDRE DES ARCHITECTES
    ...

  • Louis Vuitton - studio graphique - Interaction Designer

    2006 - 2008 www.louisvuitton.com

    Compétences :
    . Conception UX
    . Direction artistique

    Références :
    . CANTONROAD, ESPRIT DE CONQUETE
    . SPEEDY, TREVI, TAMBOUR 18
    . MY MONOGRAM, COMMANDES SPECIALES
    ...

  • Epure - Artist & Designer

    2003 - maintenant Membre du Collectif Lab212
    www.lab212.org

    Compétences :
    . Conseil & Gestion de Projet
    . Conception UX
    . Direction artistique

    Missions :
    . Conception & réalisation de dispositifs interactifs
    . Storyboard, illustration & motion design
    . Scénographie

    Supports :
    . Installation interactive, vidéoprojection
    . Application web / tablette / mobile

    Domaines :
    . Culturel & artistique
    . Enseignement & pédagogie
    . Luxe

    Références :
    . LA GAITE LYRIQUE, LE FORUM DES IMAGES, LE CUBE
    . GRAND PALAIS, PALAIS DE LA DECOUVERTE, CITE DES SCIENCES ET DE L'INDUSTRIE
    . LOUIS VUITTON, BERLUTI, HENNESSY
    ...

Formations

Réseau