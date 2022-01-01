Béatrice THOMAS

-
L'Immobilière d'Entreprise
- Négociatrice
LORIENT
2014 - 2015
Négociatrice immobilier Entreprise
Secteur : Société immobilière
Solutions Immobilières professionnelles:
-Bureaux
-Entrepôts
-Locaux d'activités
-Commerces
Ventes, Locations, Estimations, Conseils.
Secteur BREST
-
Foncia
- Négociatrice transactions immobilières
Antony
2013 - 2014
-
BLOT
- Négociatrice
2008 - 2013
Depuis 2008 Négociatrice immobilier Entreprise, BLOT Immobilier
Secteur : Société immobilière - Promoteur
Solutions Immobilières professionnelles:
-Bureaux
-Entrepôts
-Locaux d'activités
-Commerces
Ventes, Locations, Estimations, Conseils.
Secteur 29 Sud
-
FONCIA ATLANTIQUE
- Négociatrice location
2007 - 2008
-
NEMEA
- Responsable de résidence de tourisme
MERIGNAC
2006 - 2008
-
Villages Vacances TOURISTRA
- Animatrice et Responsable d'animation
1997 - 2006