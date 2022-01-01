Menu

Béatrice THOMAS

LORIENT

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • L'Immobilière d'Entreprise - Négociatrice

    LORIENT 2014 - 2015 Négociatrice immobilier Entreprise
    Secteur : Société immobilière


    Solutions Immobilières professionnelles:
    -Bureaux
    -Entrepôts
    -Locaux d'activités
    -Commerces

    Ventes, Locations, Estimations, Conseils.

    Secteur BREST

  • Foncia - Négociatrice transactions immobilières

    Antony 2013 - 2014

  • BLOT - Négociatrice

    2008 - 2013 Depuis 2008 Négociatrice immobilier Entreprise, BLOT Immobilier
    Secteur : Société immobilière - Promoteur


    Solutions Immobilières professionnelles:
    -Bureaux
    -Entrepôts
    -Locaux d'activités
    -Commerces

    Ventes, Locations, Estimations, Conseils.

    Secteur 29 Sud

  • FONCIA ATLANTIQUE - Négociatrice location

    2007 - 2008

  • NEMEA - Responsable de résidence de tourisme

    MERIGNAC 2006 - 2008

  • Villages Vacances TOURISTRA - Animatrice et Responsable d'animation

    1997 - 2006

