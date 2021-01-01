Menu

Belaid OUBELLIL

  • Reliability, Maintenance & Engineering Team Leader
  • Amazon
  

Paris

Entreprises

  • Amazon - Reliability, Maintenance & Engineering Team Leader

    Technique | Paris (75000) 2019 - maintenant - Improve the reliability, availability, safety and performance of amazon robotics floors (3200 robots)
    - Ensure the execution of the preventive maintenance operations according to a daily preventive plan
    - Responsible of the leadership and the coaching of an engineering team
    - Supervise and ensure proper compliance with all technical safety instructions

  • INTERSNACK Group - Preventive Maintenance Manager / Progressive Maintenance Regional Leader

    Technique | Compiègne (60200) 2018 - 2019 - Progressive Maintenance regional leader (2 Plants). Leader of the PM Pillar in the IWS approach (Integrated Work Systems)
    - Monitoring of indicators, budget and performance of technical activities
    - Implement and follow-up the preventive maintenance plan
    - Manage the maintenance team to stay within the regulation of safety and the quality rules

  • INTERSNACK Group - Technical Engineer

    Technique | Compiègne (60200) 2017 - 2018 - Projects management for setting up a new automated production lines
    - Industrialization of new products and ensure the improvement of existing process
    - Safety and Maintenance pillars leader for France (2 Plants)
    - Part of CHSCT and HACCP committees

  • INSTARSNACK Group - Industrial Safety Manager Assistant

    Technique | Compiègne (60200) 2016 - 2017 - Management of Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series certification
    - Ensure the safety of equipment and technical activities
    - Monitoring of regulatory compliance on 2 production plants
    - Risk analysis (chemical, mechanical, electrical hazards)

  • Sonatrach - Q-HSI Supervisor

    2013 - 2014 - Analysis and assessment of technical risks related to oil and gas activities (HAZOP, AMDEC and APR methods)
    - Fire / explosion risk simulation ( BLEVE, BOIL-OVER, BACKDRAFT... )

Formations

  • ECOLE DES MINES DE PARIS ENSMP

    Paris 2016 - 2017 Advanced Master in Industrial Management

    - Management and leadership
    - Concepts, methods, models and tools for risk analysis (AMDEC, HAZOP, QRA, MADS...)
    - Emergency management, crisis and business continuity
    - Control of regulatory requirements and certification

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies

    Lille 2014 - 2016 Master 2 - Industrial systems engineering -

    - Mechanical, electrical, automatic and instrumentation engineering
    - Industrial systems design and control
    - Maintenance and projects management
    - Process optimization / Continuous improvement tools (TPM, MBF, Kaizen, 6Sigma…)

