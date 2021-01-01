Belaid OUBELLIL

-
Amazon
- Reliability, Maintenance & Engineering Team Leader
Technique | Paris (75000)
2019 - maintenant
- Improve the reliability, availability, safety and performance of amazon robotics floors (3200 robots)
- Ensure the execution of the preventive maintenance operations according to a daily preventive plan
- Responsible of the leadership and the coaching of an engineering team
- Supervise and ensure proper compliance with all technical safety instructions
-
INTERSNACK Group
- Preventive Maintenance Manager / Progressive Maintenance Regional Leader
Technique | Compiègne (60200)
2018 - 2019
- Progressive Maintenance regional leader (2 Plants). Leader of the PM Pillar in the IWS approach (Integrated Work Systems)
- Monitoring of indicators, budget and performance of technical activities
- Implement and follow-up the preventive maintenance plan
- Manage the maintenance team to stay within the regulation of safety and the quality rules
-
INTERSNACK Group
- Technical Engineer
Technique | Compiègne (60200)
2017 - 2018
- Projects management for setting up a new automated production lines
- Industrialization of new products and ensure the improvement of existing process
- Safety and Maintenance pillars leader for France (2 Plants)
- Part of CHSCT and HACCP committees
-
INSTARSNACK Group
- Industrial Safety Manager Assistant
Technique | Compiègne (60200)
2016 - 2017
- Management of Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series certification
- Ensure the safety of equipment and technical activities
- Monitoring of regulatory compliance on 2 production plants
- Risk analysis (chemical, mechanical, electrical hazards)
-
Sonatrach
- Q-HSI Supervisor
2013 - 2014
- Analysis and assessment of technical risks related to oil and gas activities (HAZOP, AMDEC and APR methods)
- Fire / explosion risk simulation ( BLEVE, BOIL-OVER, BACKDRAFT... )