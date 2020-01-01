Benjamin BOGLIETTI

-
Equatorial Sistemas
- Project Manager & Software engineer
2012 - maintenant
EQSA is subcontracted by GMV to develop a SW application based on the new IMA architecture. This SW will be integrated into a computer embedded in a sphere floating on an air cushion, emulating a satellite's behavior. This sphere contains three reaction wheels to control it on the three axes and one camera on the top to take a picture. The SW objective is to control the sphere attitude to take a picture in a required position. ITA (DCTA) will verify and control that the expected results are achieved.
Responsibilities :
* Project value : 2.000.000 R$
* Reports directly to the CFO of EquatorialSistemas
* Control the project with monthly meeting: checking the planning, workload, finances results, risks & opportunities, events, subcontracts, clients and purchases.
* Manage a multidisciplinary team (software, electronic, mechanic, control) of 5 engineers, 3 technicians, 2 students and 3 professors of ITA.
* Manage an international project with the partition of Portuguese company called GMV.
* Drive of the phase of the product development (from the system specification to the final validation).
* Responsible of the technical implementation and tests of the two software partitions called Payload and ACS (Algorithm Control System) in the IMA embedded computer.
Technologies used :
* C
* RTEMS RealtimeOS, AIR IMA OS ;
* RAPITA used to test and validate critical software embedded in a satellite, launcher, aircraft, etc. ;
* Ethernet (UDP/IP). ;
* SubVersion to control the software development.
-
Equatorial Sistemas
- Software engineer
2012 - 2013
Development of the applicative software of the ESE (DDR project).
Technologies used :
* C, C++, QT 4.8
* Windows 7 ;
* Bus 1553, ModBus, Ethernet (UDP/TCP/IP), Serial communications ;
-
ASTRIUM S.A.
- Project Manager
2009 - 2011
Development of security and safety sensitive software products in the frame of the M51 project (French nuclear rocket launch from a submarine).
Subject :
* Facilitate the planning of all possible missile targets before submarine immersion.
Responsibilities :
* Drive from concept phase down (specification) to verification and integration the implementation of five safety critical software products.
* Responsible for the selection of hardware and Operating System.
* Responsible to implement and follow program management according to CMMI level3 rules.
* Manage a team of 4 software engineers. ;
* Global responsibility of all R&D activities concerning cryptography technology.
* Coordinate answers to tenders from, for example, EDA (European Defence Agency) for a standardization project of cryptographic keys encoding.
Technologies used :
* C, C++, QT , OpenSolaris, Fuse, Clearcase
-
-
ASTRIUM S.A.
- Technical manager
2006 - 2009
Manipulate ultra-protected data. The software must have a very high safety level. The software must be protected from the hackers. This software must use encryption algorithms.
Tasks:
Manage a team of three engineers in computer science. Be in charge of designs and developments. Supervise unit and integration tests.
Technologies used:
C, C++, QT , Solaris, Clearcase
-
APSIDE Technologies S.A.
- Software developer
2005 - 2006
Participate to the design of the software insuring the launch sequence of the nuclear rocket. The difficulties are to design a real-time network composed of many computers redounded.
Collaborate in a team of 10 persons, do the development of this software. Develop the module of reception/emission messages between computers of the network. As all the machines are redounded, the main constraint is to choose messages from the trusting computer.
Be in charge of unit tests.
Technologies used:
C++, Lynx OS, Clearcase, RTRT.
-
GECI International S.A.
- System engineer
2004 - 2004
Be in charge of the IT based on Windows to an IT based on Linux.
Technologies used :
Linux Mandrake 9, Shell Unix, Samba, Yellow Pages, Windows 2000/NT.
-
GECI International S.A.
- Software developer jr.
2002 - 2004
* Be in charge of presentations to future clients for the project of secured video-conference software developed by a Russian company.
* Follow and validate the development of a 1553 bus driver developed by a Canadian company for the control of the nuclear missile M51. ;
* Write the interface between the 1553 bus and the simulator of the M51 missile. The main difficulty is with the real-time constraints of the system.
* Verify if a 3D viewer, sold by a company external with EADS-ST, match with a real time simulator. The main difficulty is to convert a very big stream of data in a real-time environment.
Technologies used :
* C, C++, Simulink, RTLab, QNX
-
EADS ASTRIUM
- Internship
Blagnac
2002 - 2002
* Specify and develop software IPs allowing an APS stellar sensor in motion to reconstitute the image of stars in the sky.
Technologies used :
* C, C++, Visual C++
-
C3RB Informatique
- Internship
1999 - 1999
* Develop a graphic software client/server in Visual C++ ;
* Product deployment on customer premises and training