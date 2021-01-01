Benjamin ROLLET

-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
-
Toulouse Tech Transfer
- Valuation Engineer
2013 - 2014
3D rendering of glasses based on computer vision technics, stereo-photometry
-
FittingBox
- Research/Valuation Engineer
LABEGE
2012 - 2014
3D rendering of glasses based on computer vision technics, stereo-photometry
-
Magellium
- Research and Development Engineer
Ramonville Saint-Agne
2011 - 2012
3D Perception and Robotics
-
Magellium
- Intern - Research and Development Engineer
Ramonville Saint-Agne
2011 - 2011
SLAM - 3D reconstruction using RGBD sensors
-
Karl Storz
- Product Manager
2010 - 2010
Product management of forceps for laparoscopy
-
Johns Hopkins University
- Research Assistant
2010 - 2011
3D tracking of a circular needle in stereo images of the daVinci robot
-
Alpes Instruments
- Intern - Consulting Engineer
2009 - 2009
Process study for the EndoControl company on the ViKy endoscope-holder robot