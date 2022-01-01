Menu

Benoit BOUJU

TOKYO

Entreprises

  • VALEO Thermal Systems, China-Asia Pacific - Regional Operations Purchasing Director

    2010 - maintenant In charge of managing VALEO Thermal Systems purchasing team (60 team members) within 8 production sites and headquarters over 5 countries (China, Japan, Korea, Thailand and India)

    Active contributor to the elaboration and the deployment of VALEO's purchasing strategies across China/Asia Pacific.

    Validates and manages the achievement of the yearly purchasing budget (450Meuros purchased amount)

    Proposes to the Top Management, and implements all necessary synergies to drive VALEO's purchasing efficiency in the region for project purchasing, Mass production, Non-production purchases

    Main successful items : cost reduction, team optimization, supplier base management, methods/tools improvement)

  • VALEO THERMAL SYSTEMS JAPAN - Directeur Achats

    2008 - maintenant

  • VALEO CONTROL PANELS FRANCE - Directeur Achats

    2006 - maintenant Directeur achats d'une division multi-sites (2 sites en France, 1 site en République Tchéque).

  • VALEO CLIMATE CONTROL THAILAND - Directeur Achats

    2004 - 2006 Directeur achats du site VALEO Climate Control Thailand (Chonburi)

  • VALEO ENGINE COOLING CZECH REPUBLIC - Responsable achats

    2001 - 2004 Responsable achats du site VALEO Engine Cooling Czech Republic (Zebrak)

  • VALEO ENGINE COOLING - Acheteur Frais Generaux et Investissements

    Paris 1997 - 2001 Acheteur Frais Généraux et Investissements du site VALEO Engine Cooling, La Suze (France)

