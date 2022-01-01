Benoit BOUJU

Entreprises
VALEO Thermal Systems, China-Asia Pacific
- Regional Operations Purchasing Director
2010 - maintenant
In charge of managing VALEO Thermal Systems purchasing team (60 team members) within 8 production sites and headquarters over 5 countries (China, Japan, Korea, Thailand and India)
Active contributor to the elaboration and the deployment of VALEO's purchasing strategies across China/Asia Pacific.
Validates and manages the achievement of the yearly purchasing budget (450Meuros purchased amount)
Proposes to the Top Management, and implements all necessary synergies to drive VALEO's purchasing efficiency in the region for project purchasing, Mass production, Non-production purchases
Main successful items : cost reduction, team optimization, supplier base management, methods/tools improvement)
VALEO THERMAL SYSTEMS JAPAN
- Directeur Achats
2008 - maintenant
VALEO CONTROL PANELS FRANCE
- Directeur Achats
2006 - maintenant
Directeur achats d'une division multi-sites (2 sites en France, 1 site en République Tchéque).
VALEO CLIMATE CONTROL THAILAND
- Directeur Achats
2004 - 2006
Directeur achats du site VALEO Climate Control Thailand (Chonburi)
VALEO ENGINE COOLING CZECH REPUBLIC
- Responsable achats
2001 - 2004
Responsable achats du site VALEO Engine Cooling Czech Republic (Zebrak)
VALEO ENGINE COOLING
- Acheteur Frais Generaux et Investissements
Paris
1997 - 2001
Acheteur Frais Généraux et Investissements du site VALEO Engine Cooling, La Suze (France)
Formations
