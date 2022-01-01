Menu

Benoît SCHOEFFEL

Villeneuve-d'Ascq

En résumé

As a Business Manager with a strong entrepreneur mindset, I help companies embrace change to become more adaptable to face the daily evolutions of consumers' needs in an omni-channel environment.

Clients I've worked with:
Associations & federations: Canadian Tourism Commission, The Vancouver Olympic Committee, FIFA South Africa, 2007 Rugby World Cup Committee.

Retail companies: Chronodrive, 3 Suisses, NordNet, Knorr, Desmazières, Camaïeu, Damart, La Redoute, ADEO Services, Leroy Merlin France, Auchan, Castorama.

Bank & Insurance companies: Gan Patrimoine, Gan Prévoyance, CGI, Oney Banque Accord, Caisse d'Epargne Nord France Europe, Cofpart (Synergie, Créatis, Cofidis), AXA France, Cardif, Ugips Gestion.

About me:
- I am a strong believer both in the lean bureaucracy and the UX Leadership concepts.
- I like being on top of things.
- I like getting things done.
- As a creative, I am a troublemaker.
- As a manager, I am a builder, a strong team player and a problem solver.

My design principles:
- We are all part of the same team.
- It's all about the product.
- Speak less, do more.
- Less is more.
- No guts no glory.
- Good work speaks for itself.
- Keeping on learning is the idea I advocate.

If you want to hear more about me, DO NOT hesitate to drop me a line.Talk to you soon
@bschoeffel

www.linkedin.com/in/bschoeffel
0622705021

Entreprises

  • PROJEXION - Business Manager

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2014 - maintenant Chez Projexion, notre conviction est que les ENTREPRISES deviennent LEADERS sur leur marchés grâce à leur capacités à innover, à se réinventer, à être efficaces et compétitives.

    Cette compétitivité résulte de leur capacité à générer chez leurs employés de la performance, de la satisfaction et de l’appartenance grâce à une organisation du travail flexible, juste et un usage des technologies adaptées.

    Véritable carrefour d’apprentissage, Projexion est une société spécialisée en organisation, gestion de projets et architecture d’entreprise où s’organisent talents, technologies et méthodes au service des entreprises qui nous entourent.

    Pour les aider, nous proposons des prestations de conseil (cadrage lors du lancement de projets ou de démarches ayant un impact organisationnel) et d’accompagnement (mise en œuvre de ces projets et intégration d'outils informatiques).

    Vous avez un projet : bschoeffel@projexion.fr
    Vous souhaitez rejoindre nos équipes : rh@projexion.fr

    Retrouvez-nous sur: www.projexion.fr

  • Altima° - Social Media Consultant / Senior Project Manager

    Roubaix 2011 - 2014 altima° => Who we are => Passionate about our work, we cover all the services needed to meet our clients' needs, be it for strategy, design, user experience, SEO, SEA, SMO, analytics, search, e-marketing, CRM, operations and / or hosting...

    As a Project Manager, I had the overall responsibility for the successful initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure of any projects that I was overseeing.

    This included many responsibilities such as:
    - Account/Team Management
    - Risk analysis
    - Planning
    - Estimating costs
    - Reporting and client communications

    I also acted as a social media consultant.
    My main missions were to make sure that:
    *Our clients were in-market 24/7/365 reaching the right consumers at the right time with the right message.
    *Our clients provided their customers with the best way to discover, browse and share their products within the social graph.

  • DDB Canada / Tribal DDB Worldwide / Radar DDB - Social Media Manager

    2009 - 2011 Radar DDB represented DDB Canada’s strategic initiative to establish a social media division in DDB’s Vancouver office, and I was fortunate enough to come along at the right time to help build the division from the ground up. With a series of meticulous hires, the team grew quickly and in three short years has developed into the strategic hub of Tribal DDB Vancouver while franchising the model throughout DDB’s global network. Fast and furious, the team developed a creative approach to social media, constructed detailed measurement frameworks for international clients, tapped into the team’s hive mind at daily 10am trend watching sessions, and seemingly wore every hat in the agency, taking on all things digital at any given time.

    Clients :
    Canadian Tourism Commission
    Vancouver Olympic Committee
    Subaru
    BC Dairy Association

    Role :
    - Development of social and digital campaign strategy
    - Ideation of social creative concepts
    - Project management for a global social media team
    - Execution of international social campaigns
    - Results / reporting / strategic insights
    - Trend watching
    - Digital copywriting
    - Regular blog articles and email list posts on social creative and strategy
    - Presenting educational technical / platform expertise sessions
    - Developing and teaching social governance training programs

Formations

