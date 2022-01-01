Benoît SCHOEFFEL

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
As a Business Manager with a strong entrepreneur mindset, I help companies embrace change to become more adaptable to face the daily evolutions of consumers' needs in an omni-channel environment.
Clients I've worked with:
Associations & federations: Canadian Tourism Commission, The Vancouver Olympic Committee, FIFA South Africa, 2007 Rugby World Cup Committee.
Retail companies: Chronodrive, 3 Suisses, NordNet, Knorr, Desmazières, Camaïeu, Damart, La Redoute, ADEO Services, Leroy Merlin France, Auchan, Castorama.
Bank & Insurance companies: Gan Patrimoine, Gan Prévoyance, CGI, Oney Banque Accord, Caisse d'Epargne Nord France Europe, Cofpart (Synergie, Créatis, Cofidis), AXA France, Cardif, Ugips Gestion.
About me:
- I am a strong believer both in the lean bureaucracy and the UX Leadership concepts.
- I like being on top of things.
- I like getting things done.
- As a creative, I am a troublemaker.
- As a manager, I am a builder, a strong team player and a problem solver.
My design principles:
- We are all part of the same team.
- It's all about the product.
- Speak less, do more.
- Less is more.
- No guts no glory.
- Good work speaks for itself.
- Keeping on learning is the idea I advocate.
