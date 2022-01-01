Benoît SCHOEFFEL

As a Business Manager with a strong entrepreneur mindset, I help companies embrace change to become more adaptable to face the daily evolutions of consumers' needs in an omni-channel environment.



Clients I've worked with:

Associations & federations: Canadian Tourism Commission, The Vancouver Olympic Committee, FIFA South Africa, 2007 Rugby World Cup Committee.



Retail companies: Chronodrive, 3 Suisses, NordNet, Knorr, Desmazières, Camaïeu, Damart, La Redoute, ADEO Services, Leroy Merlin France, Auchan, Castorama.



Bank & Insurance companies: Gan Patrimoine, Gan Prévoyance, CGI, Oney Banque Accord, Caisse d'Epargne Nord France Europe, Cofpart (Synergie, Créatis, Cofidis), AXA France, Cardif, Ugips Gestion.



About me:

- I am a strong believer both in the lean bureaucracy and the UX Leadership concepts.

- I like being on top of things.

- I like getting things done.

- As a creative, I am a troublemaker.

- As a manager, I am a builder, a strong team player and a problem solver.



My design principles:

- We are all part of the same team.

- It's all about the product.

- Speak less, do more.

- Less is more.

- No guts no glory.

- Good work speaks for itself.

- Keeping on learning is the idea I advocate.



