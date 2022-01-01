Benoit SORREL DEJERINE

-
PPG - Architectural Coatings EMEA - AFOS (Africa, French Overseas and Suriname)
- Supply chain manager
2015 - maintenant
Leadership team member
Management 6 FTE (Direct) 15 FTE (Indirect)
TO : 170,1 M€
15 factories over 23 countries and territories
-
PPG Architectural Coatings EMEA - Western and central Africa, French Overseas and Suriname
- Supply chain planning and customer sevice manager
2011 - 2015
Management : 5 FTE (+temp)
TO : 140,1 M€
10 factories over 14 countries
Project :
Raw material platform integration + management. (Savings 300 k€ / year)
- Finish products multi-sourcing across Europe
- Raw material & packaging multi-sourcing across Europe with worldwide destinations (>200 suppliers / >800 SKU)
- Freight (Road, Sea, Air) : benchmark, purchase & manage freight agent
- Process for Demand Planning and Supply Network Planning implementation
- Export compliance coordinator
-
PPG Architectural Coatings EMEA - Southern Europe
- Supply Service Manager
2009 - 2011
Management : 2 FTE
TO : 22 M€
SKU : 1700
Project:
- European reference team member; in charge of the implementation of a new process for Demand Planning and Supply Network Planning across Europe. (Tool : SAP APO)
- Design common model – tool & processes – for all concerned BU (4 BU)
- Report to Group Supply manager on the status of the projects
- Forecasts accuracy improvement (2008 = no forecasts; 2009 = 40 % ; 2010 75% )
• Production transfer to Third party suppliers in Portugal & Spain
• Stock manager for exports, and French Marine & Protective Coatings products
• Procurement process optimization ( Holland, Belgium, Poland)
OTIF 2009: 30 % ; 2010: 80%;
-
SigmaKalon - France
- Stock Manager
2006 - 2009
TO: 4 M€
SKU : 100
- Stock management for articles produce in France for the other BU
- Re order point, Safety Stocks rules & tools (via Excel) set up. ( -20 % DOI)
- Lead time & communication optimization
-
SigmaKalon
- Business Application Analyst
LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE
2005 - 2006
(Trainee + Full Time)
Project:
- Set up of SAP (V 4.6C; English & French) on site (WM, MM, PP).
- Opening of an external Warehouse => study and IT flows set up via EDI and Idocs.
- Customer return flow set up via WMS and SAP (WM, SD).
- User Help desk (WM, MM, SD, PP, Idocs)
-
ISS (Inventaires Services & Systemes)
- Inventories Manager
2004 - 2005
Management : 2 to 15 FTE
- Team Management (from 2 to 15 persons).
- Deal with customer requests.
- Inventories organization and Management (Celio, Printemps, Le Bon Marché, Kiabi...).
- IT tool practice (Access) and proceedings.
- Training staff & temporary.
-
G J FOOD The Fine Food Connection (Australia)
- Assistant – Director
2003 - 2004
(Trainee)
• Supply: (Preparation and dispatch of orders, stock management, reception of goods,
stocktaking…).
• Finance/Accounting (studies, invoicing, payments, banking, overseas payments,
collection of debts…).
• Marketing/Sales (Taking phone orders, prospecting market, preparation of,
and participation in professional presentations, updating website ACCESS + langage « .asp »…).
• Imports (request and renewal of Import permits, dealing with Australian and international authorities: AQUIS, IFIP, CITES…).
-
Société des Produits Marnier-Lapostolle
- Marketing and communication analysis
2003 - 2003
(Trainee + part time)
• Promote the company on professional exhibitions.
• Work in a team (3).
• Research on competitive environment.
• Quantitative and qualitative analysis.
-
Darty (KingFisher Group)
- Salesman
2002 - 2003
(Trainee + part time)
• Greet clients.
• Advised clients about hi-fi products.
• Deal with customer requests