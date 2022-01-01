Menu

Benoit SORREL DEJERINE

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP
Logistique
Supply Chain
International
SCM

Entreprises

  • PPG - Architectural Coatings EMEA - AFOS (Africa, French Overseas and Suriname) - Supply chain manager

    2015 - maintenant Leadership team member
    Management 6 FTE (Direct) 15 FTE (Indirect)
    TO : 170,1 M€
    15 factories over 23 countries and territories

  • PPG Architectural Coatings EMEA - Western and central Africa, French Overseas and Suriname - Supply chain planning and customer sevice manager

    2011 - 2015 Management : 5 FTE (+temp)
    TO : 140,1 M€
    10 factories over 14 countries

    Project :
    Raw material platform integration + management. (Savings 300 k€ / year)

    - Finish products multi-sourcing across Europe
    - Raw material & packaging multi-sourcing across Europe with worldwide destinations (>200 suppliers / >800 SKU)
    - Freight (Road, Sea, Air) : benchmark, purchase & manage freight agent
    - Process for Demand Planning and Supply Network Planning implementation

    - Export compliance coordinator

  • PPG Architectural Coatings EMEA - Southern Europe - Supply Service Manager

    2009 - 2011 Management : 2 FTE
    TO : 22 M€
    SKU : 1700

    Project:
    - European reference team member; in charge of the implementation of a new process for Demand Planning and Supply Network Planning across Europe. (Tool : SAP APO)
    - Design common model – tool & processes – for all concerned BU (4 BU)
    - Report to Group Supply manager on the status of the projects
    - Forecasts accuracy improvement (2008 = no forecasts; 2009 = 40 % ; 2010 75% )

    • Production transfer to Third party suppliers in Portugal & Spain
    • Stock manager for exports, and French Marine & Protective Coatings products
    • Procurement process optimization ( Holland, Belgium, Poland)
    OTIF 2009: 30 % ; 2010: 80%;

  • SigmaKalon - France - Stock Manager

    2006 - 2009 TO: 4 M€
    SKU : 100

    - Stock management for articles produce in France for the other BU
    - Re order point, Safety Stocks rules & tools (via Excel) set up. ( -20 % DOI)
    - Lead time & communication optimization

  • SigmaKalon - Business Application Analyst

    LA CHAPELLE SUR ERDRE 2005 - 2006 (Trainee + Full Time)

    Project:
    - Set up of SAP (V 4.6C; English & French) on site (WM, MM, PP).
    - Opening of an external Warehouse => study and IT flows set up via EDI and Idocs.
    - Customer return flow set up via WMS and SAP (WM, SD).
    - User Help desk (WM, MM, SD, PP, Idocs)

  • ISS (Inventaires Services & Systemes) - Inventories Manager

    2004 - 2005 Management : 2 to 15 FTE
    - Team Management (from 2 to 15 persons).
    - Deal with customer requests.
    - Inventories organization and Management (Celio, Printemps, Le Bon Marché, Kiabi...).
    - IT tool practice (Access) and proceedings.
    - Training staff & temporary.

  • G J FOOD The Fine Food Connection (Australia) - Assistant – Director

    2003 - 2004 (Trainee)
    • Supply: (Preparation and dispatch of orders, stock management, reception of goods,
    stocktaking…).
    • Finance/Accounting (studies, invoicing, payments, banking, overseas payments,
    collection of debts…).
    • Marketing/Sales (Taking phone orders, prospecting market, preparation of,
    and participation in professional presentations, updating website ACCESS + langage « .asp »…).
    • Imports (request and renewal of Import permits, dealing with Australian and international authorities: AQUIS, IFIP, CITES…).

  • Société des Produits Marnier-Lapostolle - Marketing and communication analysis

    2003 - 2003 (Trainee + part time)
    • Promote the company on professional exhibitions.
    • Work in a team (3).
    • Research on competitive environment.
    • Quantitative and qualitative analysis.

  • Darty (KingFisher Group) - Salesman

    2002 - 2003 (Trainee + part time)
    • Greet clients.
    • Advised clients about hi-fi products.
    • Deal with customer requests

Formations

  • PPG Academy

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Lean Six Sigma - Green Belt, Lean Six Sigma

  • PPG Academy

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Management & Leadership - Leading Myself :
    MBTI : ESTJ (Extraversion ; Sensing ; Thinking; Judging)
    SHL Corporate Leadership model : Coporate Leader ; Analyst / Conservator ; Presenter / Communicator ; Adventurer / Change Agent ; Entrepreneur / Business Drive

    Leading Others (Adventus Management Consultancy):
    TMP : ECAF ( Extraversion ; Creative ; Analytic ; Flexible) ; Entrepreneur /

    Leading Cop

  • Institut De Préparation À L'Administration Et À La Gestion

    Paris 2001 - 2005 Logistique Internationale

  • Gerson

    Paris 1999 - 2001 Option Mathematics

    Equivalent to A-levels majoring in Economics

Réseau